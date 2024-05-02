Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia Purse and Payout: Estimated Earnings for Mexican Boxers This Weekend

After an exhilarating Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney fight, a showdown between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Jaime Munguia with Canelo‘s undisputed super middleweight boxing titles on the line is just days away. This has made a large chunk of fans speculate about the financial gains these two fighters will make from this upcoming encounter.

Canelo Alvarez’s fight purses bear testimony to the fame he boasts in the world of boxing. The 33-year-old Mexican had bagged a massive purse of around $30M for his previous fight against the renowned US boxer, Jermall Charlo. However, a ‘Marca’ report estimates that Alvarez’s income from the upcoming fight against Munguia will trump his earnings from the Jermall Charlo fight.

About a week ago, Alvarez uploaded an Instagram story revealing that he had entered a 3-fight deal with the noted American boxing promotion house, ‘Premier Boxing Championships’. According to ‘Marca’, this deal was the primary factor behind Canelo’s estimated $35M purse from the Jaime Munguia fight.

A look at Canelo’s fight purse might have several fans assuming that Munguia will also pocket an insane amount of money from the fight. But the difference between their fight purses is rather shocking.

How much will Jaime Munguia make from his fight against Canelo Alvarez?

Despite being the former WBO junior middleweight champ, Munguia is far behind Alvarez in popularity and accolades. This is why the income from most of his fights stays below the seven-figure mark. Several reports reveal that the 27-year-old pocketed $800k for his previous fight against John Ryder.

The Mexican boxer appeared in an interview with ESPN recently revealing that his Canelo Alvarez fight purse will be the most lucrative one of his entire pro-boxing career. Munguia reportedly pocketed $2M for his fight against Jimmy Kelly in 2022 which stands as the highest fight purse of his pro-boxing career.

The Mexican’s own words indicate that the upcoming fight will provide him with a $2M+ fight purse. However, with none of the sources being able to provide an exact amount, Mungiua’s purse from the upcoming fight against Alvarez stays open to fan speculations.