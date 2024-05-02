mobile app bar

Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia Purse and Payout: Estimated Earnings for Mexican Boxers This Weekend

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia Purse and Payout: Estimated Earnings for Mexican Boxers This Weekend

Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia

Credits: IMAGO

After an exhilarating Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney fight, a showdown between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Jaime Munguia with Canelo‘s undisputed super middleweight boxing titles on the line is just days away. This has made a large chunk of fans speculate about the financial gains these two fighters will make from this upcoming encounter.

Canelo Alvarez’s fight purses bear testimony to the fame he boasts in the world of boxing. The 33-year-old Mexican had bagged a massive purse of around $30M for his previous fight against the renowned US boxer, Jermall Charlo. However, a ‘Marca’ report estimates that Alvarez’s income from the upcoming fight against Munguia will trump his earnings from the Jermall Charlo fight.

About a week ago, Alvarez uploaded an Instagram story revealing that he had entered a 3-fight deal with the noted American boxing promotion house, ‘Premier Boxing Championships’. According to ‘Marca’, this deal was the primary factor behind Canelo’s estimated $35M purse from the Jaime Munguia fight.

 

A look at Canelo’s fight purse might have several fans assuming that Munguia will also pocket an insane amount of money from the fight. But the difference between their fight purses is rather shocking.

How much will Jaime Munguia make from his fight against Canelo Alvarez?

Despite being the former WBO junior middleweight champ, Munguia is far behind Alvarez in popularity and accolades. This is why the income from most of his fights stays below the seven-figure mark. Several reports reveal that the 27-year-old pocketed $800k for his previous fight against John Ryder.

The Mexican boxer appeared in an interview with ESPN recently revealing that his Canelo Alvarez fight purse will be the most lucrative one of his entire pro-boxing career. Munguia reportedly pocketed $2M for his fight against Jimmy Kelly in 2022 which stands as the highest fight purse of his pro-boxing career.

The Mexican’s own words indicate that the upcoming fight will provide him with a $2M+ fight purse. However, with none of the sources being able to provide an exact amount, Mungiua’s purse from the upcoming fight against Alvarez stays open to fan speculations.

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these