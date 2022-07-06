“My dad always told me I was gonna be a truck or bus driver”- Max Verstappen on how his dad pushed him to bring out his best version in order to become World Champion

Max Verstappen already has his name etched in the F1 history books at the young age of 24 after winning the World Title in 2021.

Verstappen made his F1 debut back in 2015 at at the age of 17. The next year, he became F1’s youngest ever race winner at 18 years and 228 days. Since then, he’s only been on the upward trajectory and everyone labeled him as a future World Champion.

In 2021, he finally delivered on his promise after dethroning Lewis Hamilton to win his first World Title. The two drivers were involved in a season long tussle for the crown, which is considered by many to be one of the greatest Championship fights of all time.

A touching moment as Max and Jos Verstappen are congratulated by Lewis Hamilton’s father, Anthony 👊#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #F1 pic.twitter.com/5n2uaLrfr2 — Formula 1 (@F1) December 12, 2021

One thing which was notable about Verstappen was that, he never crumbled under pressure. This was on full display at last year’s Dutch GP, when he handled the expectations of a mammoth crowd in Zandvoort smoothly.

According to the 24-year old, he is able to approach situations calmly and bring out the best mainly because of his father Jos Verstappen.

Jos never told Max Verstappen that he was going to be World Champion

Verstappen was one of the best young talents in every series he ever took part in. This includes karting, and other forms of single-seater racing. Many people were sure about his ability to not just get into F1, but leave the sport as an all time great.

Jos Verstappen however, never let these expectations get inside his son’s head. According to the Red Bull driver, his father never told him that he could become a World Champion.

“My dad never said I was gonna be a champion,” Verstappen said in an interview with David Coulthard. “He was always the opposite, he’d tell me I was gonna be a truck driver or like a bus driver.”