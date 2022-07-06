F1

“My dad always told me I was gonna be a truck or bus driver”- Max Verstappen on how his dad pushed him to bring out his best version in order to become World Champion

"My dad always told me I was gonna be a truck or bus driver"- Max Verstappen on how his dad pushed him to bring out his best version in order to become World Champion
Salvador Velázquez

Previous Article
“Keegan Murray is the greatest player in California Classic history”: NBA Twitter gets on the praise train as Kings #4 pick proves himself again, this time against Lakers
Next Article
Jaylen Brown hits the gym with mentor Tracy McGrady post his Finals loss to Stephen Curry and the Warriors
F1 Latest News
"My dad always told me I was gonna be a truck or bus driver"- Max Verstappen on how his dad pushed him to bring out his best version in order to become World Champion
“My dad always told me I was gonna be a truck or bus driver”- Max Verstappen on how his dad pushed him to bring out his best version in order to become World Champion

Max Verstappen already has his name etched in the F1 history books at the young…