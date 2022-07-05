“Lewis Hamilton collaborating with a fashion designer worth over $1 billion”- Mercedes star wore $4000 dollar apparel to Silverstone paddock ahead of British GP

Lewis Hamilton drove brilliantly in Silverstone last weekend, but he also stole the show away from the track with his fashion.

Hamilton is known for arriving on the grid in style. Over the years, we have seen him dress up for a race in unique styles, which caught the attention of all those around him.

The seven-time World Champion admitted earlier that he is a huge fan of fashion. Away from the world of F1, he loves to keep himself engaged in this field, to help with his focus.

The 7x F1 World Champion, Sir Lewis Hamilton announced as Valentino’s first ambassador menswear Di.Vas for the #ValentinoPinkPPCollection advertising campaign. Di.Vas is short for Different Values #ValentinoDiVas pic.twitter.com/BsLYB7VF8W — Fashion MOEments (@FashionMOEments) May 31, 2022

Zendaya & Lewis Hamilton at Valentino’s Womenswear Fashion show in Paris. pic.twitter.com/kfGPU5DkMA — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) March 6, 2022

Earlier this year in June, Hamilton became the brand ambassador for the Valentino PINK PP Collection. International celebrities like Zendaya and Son Ye-Jin have also been named as Valentino’s Di. Vas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashi | #LH44Style (@hamazinglew)

Ahead of the British GP this weekend, the Brit arrived on track wearing Valentino’s apparel. The total valuation of his Silverstone outfit sums up to about $4000 dollars, and it left fans amazed yet again.

Also read: “This victory may trigger something in him”: Former world champion believes Carlos Sainz will become better post first F1 win

Lewis Hamilton with a statement performance at the British GP

Mercedes did not go off to the best of starts in 2022. Hamilton in particular was struggling to find pace in his W13, and was being outperformed by teammate George Russell.

However, over the last few weeks he has shown why he’s one of the best drivers of all time. After a tough Azerbaijan GP due to back pain from porpoising, he bounced back in Montreal with a well deserved P3 finish.

The fight in Silverstone last weekend was expected to be between Red Bull and Ferrari. After Max Verstappen picked up damage in the early stages, it seemed like Ferrari would get an easy 1-2. Hamilton had other ideas, as he proved that he had the pace to win the race.

He may have won the race quite easily, had Esteban Ocon’s DNF not brought out a safety car. Regardless, he finished P3 behind Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez, and it was a statement performance from him and the Mercedes team. They believe they are well and truly on the right path back to the top.

Also read: “This is deeply hilarious”– F1 Twitter reacts after learning George Russell and Sebastian Vettel kicked Nikita Mazepin from WhatsApp group