“Red bull following the Mercedes route” – Helmut Marko talks about his teams situation and Perez’s best performance till date

Helmut Marko comments on Red Bull having no dedicated driver number 1 and 2 and Sergio Perez’s best race to date.

In his first year with the team in 2021, Sergio Perez played a significant role as he shifted into a supporting position for Max Verstappen’s title-winning championship.

However, Perez has displayed much stronger form this season, outqualifying the Dutchman thrice, once in Monaco and again in Saudi Arabia; where he won pole, and now in Silverstone where he came home to second place.

The controversy surrounding the Spanish Grand Prix team orders revealed some tension inside the team regarding Perez’s position. Still, after the Monaco triumph, a subsequent announcement of a two-year contract extension quickly followed.

Marko views Perez’s Silverstone performance as his best race

In what turned out to be a stormy day for Red Bull, Sergio Perez managed to recover from an early disaster. he went on to secure an impressive second place in Sunday’s nerve-wracking British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

When asked about Perez’s performance in Silverstone, red bull advisor Helmut Marko heaped praise on his driver calling him “An incredible Mexican fighter”

“After the restart, [Perez] suddenly realized that he could still win, and the Mexican woke up with an incredible fighting spirit and was the fastest.”

He further says, “He lost the fastest lap because we saw that when Hamilton reached the third place; he couldn’t wait to recharge his battery; which gave additional power, and that’s why he managed to take it.”

“An incredible Mexican fighter, it has definitely been the best race he has given us in that final part.”

No dedicated driver number 1 and number 2 for Red Bull

The red bull senior advisor commented on his team’s situation saying that they haven’t decided anything yet and are open to both the drivers. He continues that if Perez wants to run in the championship title; he will have to beat his teammate and that isn’t their concern.

“Well, we don’t have any driver number 1 and number 2 conditions. But it’s simple, if [Perez] wants to be a world champion, he must beat Max and that is his problem.” He mentioned. “From our part, there is no obstacle and we haven’t decided anything.”

Previously, Red Bull boss Christian Horner had claimed that he is open to both Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez battling it out for the 2022 F1 title.

Following Perez’s surprise victory at the Monaco Grand Prix; Horner underlined that the Mexican had an equal opportunity to fight for victories and championships within Red Bull as Verstappen did.

“It doesn’t matter to us which of the two is world champion, whether it’s Max [Verstappen] or Checo [Sergio Perez], they’re both Red Bull drivers, and they’ve both got the same chance.”

Sergio Perez currently stands second in the drivers’ standings with a 34-point deficit against Max Verstappen having extended his lead over Leclerc to 11 points.

