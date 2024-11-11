“My Father Went Bankrupt”: Carmen Mundt Shares Her Financial Journey to Empower Other Women

Race 63 George Russell (GBR) and his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt (SPA) MERCEDES-AMG PETRONAS F1 TEAM seen in the paddock of the F1 ARAMCO GRAND PRIX OF SPAIN 2024 | Credits: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

George Russell’s girlfriend, Carmen Mundt is a financial analyst by profession. And while she has shared the glitz and glamour of the F1 paddock with her boyfriend, in reality, her journey has never been the easiest. Her latest venture is an ode to the difficulties she and her family faced in her formative years and now also explains why she chose to work in the financial industry.

Mundt has collaborated with Female Invest to launch a short-form e-book about financial planning — focused on working women. She explained in an Instagram post that it was the money problems that she faced as a young adult that built her up to be the woman that she is today but also inspired her to spread her learnings to the entire world.

“I learned the importance of financial education early on, when my family went bankrupt. It impacted every aspect of our lives, but it also taught me a crucial lesson: Knowledge is power,” she explained in a post made by @femaleinvest on the social networking website.

While discussing the book, she revealed her motivations behind the project. The aim is simple — teaching crucial tips about money management and investment to allow women to take up the mantle of their own lives and fiscal independence.

One big step that she took was to fund her University and higher studies. Earlier this year, Mundt had come onto her social media account to relay to the fans that she had successfully paid off her student debt which could have amounted to a staggering $19,000.

Chasing financial freedom Carmen Mundt found George Russell

Mundt, who was born in Spain, decided to relocate herself to the United Kingdom in search of financial freedom. She decided to take up studies in the financial sector and landed in London.

Dedicated to her craft, she was actually introduced to Russell by a mutual friend in London. Sparks flew and the rest as they say is history. They have been in a relationship since 2021 and Mundt has quickly become a fan-favorite in the paddock.

While she would not consider herself an ‘influencer’, Mundt’s social media following has also skyrocketed since her relationship started with the Mercedes driver. However, as evidenced by her latest e-book, she is using her platform to spread awareness about causes that are close to her heart.