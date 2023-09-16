Max Verstappen Opens up on Where Does He See Himself in Formula 1’s GOAT Debate

Max Verstappen is easily the most sought-after driver in Formula 1. With two titles already in his bag, he is on his way to claiming the third and therefore putting himself on the list of the F1 greats already. With that said, the Red Bull driver recently opened up about his stance on the list of greatest-ever drivers, as per The Straights Times.

The defending F1 champion has raked in ten back-to-back wins this season after emerging victorious in the Italian GP two weeks ago. With that win, he took his overall win tally to 47. However, the most staggering fact was that the Dutchman took 37 wins in the last two and a half seasons.

Therefore, Verstappen, who is from a racing pedigree, is already on his way to taking himself into the list of the GOATs (Greatest of All Time) in F1. However, the list of GOATs does not bother him as he remained unfazed with his views.

Max Verstappen reveals his disinterest in the greatest list

During a recent interview with The Straights Times, Verstappen appeared to talk about his idol, his stand on being the greatest etcetera. There, he was asked to open on where he ranks himself in the greatest list.

Answering this, he said, “I’m not really focused on this kind of thing. I’m just happy with the performance I’m having and doing at the moment. Of course, happy with the wins we are achieving as a team.”

Following this, he added that he never focused on these “kinds of things” since childhood as he holds them “irrelevant.” This is because the cars and the generations are different. Therefore the stats are also different. Nevertheless, Verstappen is inspiring his team to have a perfect season in 2023.

Verstappen reveals his verdict on Red Bull’s perfect season

Red Bull, so far, has claimed all the wins in all 14 races in the 2023 season. With that, they extended their unbeaten run to 15 which has been going from last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Since the Austrian team is still unbeaten so far, they have the chance to have a perfect season this year.

However, to have a perfect season, they need to claim all the wins in 2023. Nevertheless, Max Verstappen believes this might not be possible as the Singapore GP provides the most difficult test for a team due to its unpredictability in terms of reliability and crash.

Furthermore, Red Bull taskmaster Helmut Marko also regarded the Singapore GP as the biggest challenge for the team. If they can win here, Marko is of the opinion that they can win all the races everywhere else.