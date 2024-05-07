George Russell’s Girlfriend Carmen Celebrates Life’s Achievement After Repaying $19,000 Debt

Carmen Mundt, girlfriend of Mercedes driver George Russell, recently celebrated an achievement. Mundt, who works as an Investor Relations Associate with Ruffer LLP, leads the life of a busy individual herself. Thanks to her years of hard work in the industry, she has finally paid off her student loan.

Mundt shared a story on Instagram letting her fans know about her life achievement. She wrote, “I’ve paid off my Student Loan today and I cannot express enough my happiness.”

Carmen completed her Bachelors in Business Finance and Management in 2021. She studied at the University of Westminster, which charges close to $19,000 for the course in Tuition Fees, as per Shiksha.com. Mundt moved from her homeland in Spain to the UK for higher education and is now planning on moving in with George Russell in Monaco.

The achievement, however, shows how independent the pair is when it comes to personal finances. For the uninitiated, Russell drives for the Mercedes F1 team and is among the highest-paid drivers on the grid.

As per The Sun, the Briton’s net worth is $16 million. As per NBC, Russell makes $18 million in salaries, which helps him maintain a luxurious lifestyle in Monaco.

Carmen, who has been working with Ruffer LLP for almost a year and a half, puts up in the UK. Despite her job keeping her busy, she has been a constant support for Russell. The pair frequently appears in the F1 paddocks together before the action begins.

How George Russell met Carmen Mundt

George Russell and Carmen Mundt started dating in 2020. The duo met at a party through a common friend in London. Back then, Mundt was still pursuing her bachelor’s degree at the university while Russell was still a Williams driver in Formula 1. The pair made their relationship public when Carmen posted a picture with George on Instagram in September 2020.

Since then, she has regularly featured with him in front of the cameras in F1 paddocks. Most recently, Mundt accompanied Russell for the Miami GP where he finished P12 and P8 in the Sprint and the Grand Prix, respectively. During her time in Miami, Carmen caught up with Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend Kika and Max Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet.

Her association with Russell has, however, been a bitter-sweet experience. While she has gained popularity among F1 fans, she has also invited unnecessary attention that comes with the tag of being the WAG of an F1 driver. Surely, she could do away with the latter.