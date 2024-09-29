“My Focus Is Still Formula 1”: Zhou Guanyu Sets Priorities Amid Offers From Other Championships

Sauber driver Zhou Guanyu has admitted that he has been receiving offers from other racing categories for a seat in 2025. However, with his F1 future still uncertain, the Chinese racing driver is adamant that his priority is to continue racing in the sport.

As it stands, the second Sauber seat for 2025 alongside Nico Hulkenberg is still up for grabs. Zhou explained that he is still in contention for the position, but he faces stiff competition from Valtteri Bottas, Gabriel Bortoleto, and Franco Colapinto.

“At the moment, all I can say is that there’s already several very good chances, teams in other series [that have] approached me for a drive for next year,” Zhou said as per RacingNews365.

“But, at the moment, of course, I want to still get the Sauber seat,” he added.

: Zhou Guanyu has stated he would “accept” losing the final Sauber F1 seat for 2025 to Valtteri Bottas. Zhou remains open to either retaining his seat or exiting F1, emphasizing he’s focused on staying in the sport and would consider a reserve driver role if needed. #F1… pic.twitter.com/j4rhiBRyix — F1 Naija (@f1_naija) August 31, 2024

Securing a seat at Sauber does not look too likely for Zhou. However, he revealed that even if he accepts an offer to race elsewhere, he will still be aiming for a comeback to F1. “I think the most important thing is that wherever I go, I need to ensure that the goal of returning to F1 remains open,” he concluded.

Has Zhou proven his worth in F1?

Zhou made his F1 debut in 2022 for Alfa Romeo Sauber (now simply Sauber). While he hasn’t set the sport ablaze with his performances, he has also not performed poorly, showing consistency in his racing.

In three years, Zhou has scored just 12 points and has been comfortably outpaced by his more experienced teammate, Bottas (who has 59 points in the same duration). However, unlike other rookies like Nyck de Vries and Logan Sargeant, he hasn’t suffered too many crashes that would add to the damage repair bills.

As China’s first-ever full-time Formula One driver, Zhou Guanyu makes a living doing the sort of things many people can only dream about: Traveling the world and racing in a fast car. https://t.co/yiF7sHwf6w pic.twitter.com/YBT7aIfY5f — CNN (@CNN) November 27, 2022

Zhou also brings significant marketability and sponsorship revenue to the table, making him an interesting prospect for teams lower down the grid. In 2024, his Chinese backers have contributed approximately $35 to $40 million to support him.

Naturally, moving forward, even if the doors at Sauber close, the 25-year-old could make a strong case for a return to F1.