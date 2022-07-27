F1

“Had good time with various ladies in the past” – From Luscious Liz to Kate’s Dirty Sister here’s a look at Sebastian Vettel’s long tradition of naming his cars

"Had good time with various ladies in the past" - From Luscious Liz to Kate's Dirty Sister here's a look at Sebastian Vettel's long tradition of naming his cars
Ananya Bangera

Previous Article
County Ground Bristol average score T20: Bristol cricket ground capacity
Next Article
18-year-old Kobe Bryant was called ‘young, tender meat’ by $225 million-worth supermodel on her cringeworthy TV show
F1 Latest News
22-year-old Lando Norris says he 'loves Daniel Ricciardo' while talking about a potential replacement in 2023
22-year-old Lando Norris says he ‘loves Daniel Ricciardo’ while talking about a potential replacement in 2023

Lando Norris on a very comfortable teammate relationship with Daniel Ricciardo and his experience with…