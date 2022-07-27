“Had good time with various ladies in the past” – From Luscious Liz to Kate’s Dirty Sister here’s a look at Sebastian Vettel’s long tradition of naming his cars

Sebastian Vettel is famed for his tradition of naming his Formula 1 cars choosing a different moniker for every car he’s driven.

As well as being a four-time Formula 1 World Champion on the track, Sebastian Vettel is also well-known for his off-track antics in recent years, including the tradition of naming each of his cars.

It’s his way of expressing that his car is more than just a piece of machinery; it shows that he cares for it as if it were his own child.

Since his Formula One début in 2007, Vettel has maintained a custom of giving his car a woman’s name ahead of the new season; all through his stints with Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Ferrari, and Aston Martin.

The Sebastian Vettel car-naming custom began in 2008, during his rookie Formula One season with Toro Rosso, when he named the STR3 ‘Julie’.

The then Red Bull racer gave his speed machine a nickname called ‘Kate’s Dirty Sister.’

“The first was called Kate but I crashed it in Melbourne, so we had a new car ‘Kate’s Dirty Sister’ and every year we came up with new names. It had to be a woman’s name because we believe the car is ‘beautiful’, so it would be strange to call it Dave or something like it.” said the Red Bull ace.

“And that’s how it started and since then we’ve had quite good times with the various ladies in the past”

No names for the 2022 Aston Martin?

Since his first full season of Formula One, The four-time world champion and current Aston Martin driver has picked a unique name for every car he has driven except for the 2022 Aston Martin he’s driving.

There was an assortment of names during his Red Bull days; ranging from Luscious Liz, Randy Mandy, Kinky Kylie, Abbey, Hungry Heidi, and Suzie.

When the German moved to Ferrari in 2015, the choices tended to highlight the team’s Italian heritage, starting with Eva. Margherita, Gina, and Lucilla were a few of those who came after.

A new chapter in Vettel’s career began in 2021 when he switched to the newly renamed Aston Martin team. In keeping with the brand’s connections to the James Bond series, the driver named his car Honey Ryder, a homage to the Bond girl portrayed by Ursula Andress in the 1962 film Dr No.

Meanwhile, Aston Martin had unveiled its new car for 2022 back in February and prior to the launch; Vettel had revealed that he had not given the car’s name any thought; nonetheless had only begun to do so after the questions.

However, he stated that after consulting with his mechanics, a final choice would not be made until just before the season began.

All said and done, it’s been 5 months since the new season has commenced but the question remains over what he will choose to call the AMR22.

