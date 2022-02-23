Watch as Lewis Hamilton goes Go Karting at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya during the close battle for the World Championship in 2014

Lewis Hamilton went back to his motorsport roots in 2014 in order to overtake Nico Rosberg with a fourth win in a row in Spain.

The 2022 new era testing is underway in Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Let us look at the time when there was another kind of was taking place in 2014.

Lewis Hamilton returned to his roots to drive his go-kart as he prepared to take the lead in the Formula 1 championship in 2014. Hamilton was four points behind then-rival Nico Rosberg ahead of the race in Barcelona on Sunday.

Returning to the roots of Karting

The number 44 was just behind his former karting friend Nico Rosberg going into the fifth race of the season. He had three wins in the previous races and looked to take the lead in the championship.

He took a day off to remember the good old days of being a kid and dreaming about the F1 career along with his friend Rosberg and finally competing against each other.

The Briton and the German were teammates driving for Team MBM.com competing for the CIK-FIA Karting Formula A World Cup at Suzuka.

Also Read: Fernando Alonso shares his thoughts on Haas driver Mick Schumacher

Karting Masterclass with Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton drove a custom-made kart with his number 44. The track was short with tight cornering and speedy straights.

Moreover, it was fun to see Hamilton driving a go-kart, the stepping stone for all Motorsport enthusiasts. It also acted as a useful warm-up with the tight corners helping in agility and breaking.

Up until then, Hamilton had never won the Spanish GP. He eventually did on Sunday with Rosberg finishing second.

After the karting session, Hamilton was confident of winning the race stating: ‘I’m in a good place right now and I’m hoping that this will be the year,’ he said.

‘The circuit is fantastic, our car has performed well so far and I’m really looking forward to a good race.’ he concluded.

He went on to clinch the driver’s championship in 2014, starting domination for the years ahead.

Also Read: Official video of Sebastian Vettel promoting cryptocurrency for Aston Martin sparks online fan outrage