Naomi Schiff Joins Lando Norris in Forbes’ One of the Most Prestigious Lists

Forbes recently released their 2024 30-under-30 list for European sports personalities. McLaren racing ace Lando Norris broke through as a representative of Formula 1. However, he wasn’t alone with F1 presenter Naomi Schiff joining the Briton on the prestigious list as well.

The Belgian-born Rwandan TV presenter actually started her career in motorsport as a racing driver. She grew up in South Africa and made her debut in a single-seater competition at the age of 16 in the Southern African Formula Volkswagen.

She’s an ex-Clio Cup China Series champion with an impressive podium (P2) in her Class at the 2018 24 Hours of Nürburgring. While she has had a pretty stellar record behind the wheel of a racing car, Schiff has made her name in the world of sports broadcasting.

Currently plying her trade with Sky Sports F1, it’s her charisma and strong personality that earned her a spot on Forbes’ list. Schiff has a close affinity to the F1 paddock as well.

Just before she became a presenter, she was a competitor in the feeder W Series. She took part during the 2019 and 2021 seasons before the series ended owing to bankruptcy.

Lando Norris gets Forbes nod after steering McLaren’s 2023 turnaround

Lando Norris has gotten himself into the good books of Forbes after he was instrumental in turning McLaren’s season around last year. His performances on track helped him bag a spot on the 30-under-30 list for 2024.

The Woking-based team had a disastrous start to the 2023 season. Admitting that they had missed their developmental objectives with the MCL60 at the start of the season, the team were truly at the bottom of the pack.

But with Norris behind the wheel, Zak Brown as CEO, and Andrea Stella leading the charge, the team made a stunning turnaround from the 2023 Austrian GP onwards. After a few more upgrade packages, McLaren became arguably the second-fastest car behind Red Bull in the second half of the season.

Norris made it a habit of proving this. The Briton stood on the podium for McLaren seven times last year – more than he has ever achieved in a single season of Grand Prix racing. For his efforts, he was felicitated by Forbes alongside legends of the sporting industry like Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Aryna Sabalenka.