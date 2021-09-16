“Necessary quantity for him to continue in F1” – Italian government urged to splurge to help Antonio Giovinazzi retain his seat in Alfa Romeo

“Necessary quantity for him to continue in F1” – The Italian government has been asked to step in with funds to help Antonio Giovinazzi remain as the only Italian driver in the current F1 grid.

Italy has an impressive representation in Formula 1 in terms of the teams and race tracks. Ferrari is the greatest team in the sport’s history, and then there is AlphaTauri and Alfa Romeo. As for race tracks, Italy had a triple-header of sorts last season at Monza, Imola, and Mugello.

Where the great automobile nation is struggling is finding a superstar driver, with only Antonio Giovinazzi on the current grid. Even that is under threat now, with Alfa Romeo expected to replace him with Alpine junior Guanyu Zhou.

Giovinazzi when his jobs on the line: pic.twitter.com/BAGpu3J130 — Joel (@JTayF1) September 10, 2021

This has not gone down well with Automobile Club d’Italia president Angelo Sticchi Damiani. As a result, he has requested the Italian government to step in with funds and help Giovinazzi keep his Alfa Romeo seat in 2022.

“He is a great driver and we have not yet been able to give him that opportunity to truly show his full potential.

“I hope that the Italian government takes into account all those values of Antonio Giovinazzi and moves chips, something fundamental that will help when the needs arise.

“We are talking of course about the necessary quantity for him to continue in F1. Nowadays it is not like in F1 in the past where good drivers had no problems to keep racing.

“The one that is really worth it of course keeps going, but also the one that has more figures in his bank account to contribute to the team.

“It is our obligation to defend Antonio Giovinazzi and give him the opportunity to continue in F1 to show his true potential and evolve as he deserves.”

