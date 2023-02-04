“I Mean, What Does Christian Mean?”: Martin Brundle Feels Odd With Max Verstappen-Sergio Perez Best Red Bull Pair Claim by Christian Horner

May 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Belgian-Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez of Mexico listen to the U.S national anthem from the field prior to throwing the ceremonial first pitch for the game between the Miami Marlins and the Arizona Diamondbacks at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last two years, Red Bull has got considerable success with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. The Milton-Keynes-based side won two drivers’ championships and one constructors’ title with their current pair.

And, likely, the side will even dominate next season. Therefore, seeing the success at Red Bull, Christian Horner recently termed the current duo as the best pair in the team.

This statement has raised several eyebrows. Considering Daniel Ricciardo and the combined pair of Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber had more winning pedigree, Perez is an odd name to include in the best pair category.

Martin Brundle fails to understand Christian Horner

The former F1 driver and now a veteran commentator Martin Brundle has spoken against Horner’s claim of including Perez in the best Red Bull pair. He fails to understand under what conditions Perez cracks that title.

“I mean, what does Christian mean when he says ‘best’? Does he mean they fit together well as a combo?” Brundle said on Sky Sports. “In other words, Sergio is probably a little bit more compliant than perhaps Mark Webber or Sebastian Vettel would have been.”

Brundle, in the end, concedes that Horner has the data, so maybe he has better facts. The Sky commentator even claims that since Verstappen and Perez are going to compete next year, it’s not a bad strategy to say some nice words for the two to boost morale.

Red Bull brings back F1 veterans

During Red Bull’s 2023 car launch, Ford announced that it would join them as a strategic partner. The re-entry of the American manufacturers will happen in 2026 once the new engine regulations step in.

Ford has been one of the biggest engine-supplying names in F1 and has served in the sport for 40 years until their exit in 2004. Under their supply, they have made teams win 10 constructors’ and 13 drivers’ championships.

They boast 176 Grand Prix wins under their name. Only Ferrari and Mercedes as manufacturers have more success than them in F1. So, they return to the most advanced motorsports only hint towards its rising commercial prospects.

