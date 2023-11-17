“Susie Wolff You’re So Hot!!”: Hollywood Sweetheart Drew Barrymore Falls Head Over Heels for Mercedes Matriarch After Wild Experience at 180MPH

In an unprecedented new crossover event, Hollywood actress and film producer Drew Barrymore went on a joyride around COTA in a Mercedes being driven by the current Managing Director of the F1 academy, Susie Wolff. The two spent some time on the sidelines of the track, chatting, before they went off for a lap around the iconic American circuit.

Barrymore and Wolff talked about the latter’s presence as the only female in her department of the sport and its impact, as seen in the video on Barrymore’s official YouTube channel. Given her stature and love for the sport, Wolff mentioned she only wants what is best for the sport and works towards achieving the goal, dismissing all the talk about her gender being an issue. As the two walked towards their car, the impact and popularity of Wolff were on display, with a mother telling Wolff she was an inspiration to her daughter, who is studying to be an engineer.

Once they got into the car and Susie Wolff started driving, it was a whole new world for Barrymore. The actress was full of adrenaline from the exhilarating pace of the car and could not control her excitement over going nearly 180 miles an hour in the car. Impressed by how good of a driver Wolff was, Barrymore complimented her in that she might not have been expecting.

“Susie [Wolff], you’re so hot.”

As the drive came to an end, Wolff made a special promise to Barrymore. She said that if the actress were to come back to COTA to visit an F1 race, Wolff would make sure that she gets a chance to drive the car.

Susie Wolff believes a female F1 driver is still a distant dream

Wolff has been serving as the Managing Director for the all-female F1 academy, with the aim of returning female drivers capable of fighting for the world championship in the sport. Looking to strengthen the diversity and inclusivity of the sport, Wolff believes it could take as much as a decade for the academy to be able to churn out a driver capable of fighting at the top. However, they will first need to overcome a different set of challenges.

Apart from bringing equality at the highest level of the sport, Wolff believes it is also important to bring stability to the talent pool at the lower level of racing. An increased level of participation from women would lead to more challenges and increase the possibility of a woman driver on the F1 grid for the first time since 1976. Wolff added that there will be a program to increase female participation across the UK, which will introduce a ladder system, starting from the grassroots level.

The best drivers on the local circuits would take part in National and International championships before going to work with more experienced teams. The plan is currently only within the UK, and once there is enough data to go by, the F1 authorities will look to expand the idea to other countries.