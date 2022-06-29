“Nelson Piquet won’t be allowed back in the paddock”- Fans rejoice as F1 bans three-time Champion for racially abusing Lewis Hamilton

Latest sources have reported that Nelson Piquet, who is a three time F1 Champion has been banned from entering the paddock.

An F1 Champion is always welcome in the paddock, as they earn a life pass. Piquet however will soon have this pass revoked as some reports suggest.

He’s been under fire this week, after videos of him using racially discrimatory words on Lewis Hamilton resurfaced. The entire community was shocked and outraged. Mercedes and Ferrari released statements condemning this, followed by drivers George Russell and Charles Leclerc.

Fans however were not pleased by the lack of action taken by authorities. In fact, FIA or F1 didn’t even mention Piquet’s name while making this statement. They collectively called for a more drastic action to be taken.

If recent reports are true, Piquet is heading towards a ban from entering the F1 paddock. This will be a huge statement, if it indeed goes through.

Also read: “Son, I’ve given you a chance” – Lawrence Stroll urged to sack Lance Stroll from Aston Martin

Fans call for F1 to officially denounce Nelson Piquet

In spite of these rumors, F1 hasn’t really said anything against Piquet directly. All the messages have been focused towards defending Hamilton, and not towards the one who used the discrimatory words.

Earlier today, BBC journalist Andrew Benson reported that the F1 hierarchy is finally ready to take some action.

“Sources in F1 have told BBC Sport that Nelson Piquet will not be allowed back into the paddock following this controversy,” he said in a Tweet earlier today.

Sources in F1 have told BBC Sport that Nelson Piquet will not be allowed back into the paddock following this controversy — Andrew Benson (@andrewbensonf1) June 29, 2022

This is a big moment, as it’s something that has never been done before. However, it’s a welcome sight for all the fans who have been calling for bigger action over the last few days.

Good. F1 needs to make sure certain behavior and manners are not wanted within the paddock — Stefanie (@Schleifpferd) June 29, 2022

This better be true, his sorry not sorry apology was a joke. I hope Lewis comes on Twitter and says apology not accepted — Donna #TeamSirLH (@peggysue198328) June 29, 2022

Hamilton will feel the love of his home fans this weekend, as he and the other 19 drivers travel to Silverstone for the 2022 British Grand Prix.

Also read: “The car is not helping”– Romain Grosjean thinks Mick Schumacher is victim of ‘typical Haas’