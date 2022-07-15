“We got $100,000 for the guitar bought by my brother Hamilton”– Lewis Hamilton is the owner of Prince’s Custom Gold Leaf Fender Stratocaster

Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton spent $100,000 to buy iconic popstar Late Prince’s iconic Golden leaf Fender Stratocaster.

Lewis Hamilton bought legendary musical icon Prince’s guitar for a staggering price of $100,000. Prince was one of the finest musicians who had a style of his own.

The icon’s hits include Purple Rain, I wanna be your lover, and When doves cry. He is an icon who headlined the NFL Super Bowl in 2007. He is in the ranks of David Bowie and Michael Jackson when people talk about performers in general.

Hamilton’s net worth spans over $285 Million and is a true music enthusiast. He often goes live on the social media channels like Instagram showcasing his guitar skills.

Lewis Hamilton owner of Prince’s prized possessions

During an interview on the US television show George Lopez Tonight, Prince was promoting his 21 nights gig tour. During the interview, he revealed that his Golden Fender Stratocaster was in the auction.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina Circuit is the most expensive Formula One track of all time

Lewis Hamilton is the new owner of the guitar after successfully splashing out $100,000 on the instrument. Prince stated: “We got $100,000 for that, brother Lewis Hamilton, the racing car driver. It will be hard to part with.”

The money earned was for a noble cause as the $100,000 went to Prince’s charity ‘The Harlem Children’s Zone.’ The Purple Rain singer had the auction in the first place to raise money to fund education, art, and environmental projects.

Lewis Hamilton’s love for Guitars

Lewis Hamilton is now the owner of one of the late popstar’s prized possessions. The custom gold leaf guitar is part of Hamilton’s arsenal at his home.

Also Read: $4.7 Million that Lewis Hamilton missed

Talking about music, David Bowie was a Lewis Hamilton fan as well. He gifted the Briton two of his guitar with a lovely note along with them.

Lewis Hamilton aims to finish on the podium places once again after a fine showing in Austria and Britain. The Mercedes W13 is improving on the track and the Briton looks to please the French crowd once again.