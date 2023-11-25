“Never Times Where I Amaze Myself”: Max Verstappen Reflects on His 2023 Reign of Terror and Isn’t Particularly Impressed

Max Verstappen has absolutely dominated the 2023 F1 season as he has won 18 out of the 21 races. Despite this, the Red Bull star has claimed that his records or achievements do not impress him.

Speaking about this, Verstappen said as per De Telegraaf, “There are never actually moments when I surprise myself. Of course, I sometimes think: This was very good or this was very bad.” The Dutchman made these remarks after he took 10 back-to-back wins this season before going on to match Sebastian Vettel in terms of the total number of victories in F1 history (53).

The three-time world champion then provided some further insight about his confidence by adding, “It’s not like I sit on the couch at home and say to myself all day long: I’m the best, I’m the best. But having so much confidence in my own abilities works well for me.” Verstappen now hopes to keep his and Red Bull’s dominance intact for the upcoming years.

Max Verstappen could achieve an unprecedented record in Abu Dhabi

Formula 1 this weekend is in the UAE for the finale of the 2023 season. While several records have been broken over the course of this season, there has been no change at the top. Max Verstappen and Red Bull have once again obliterated the field, just like they did in 2022.

Verstappen stands with 53 GP wins and one more win in Abu Dhabi will see him eclipse Sebastian Vettel and become the driver with the third-highest GP wins. He will then only be behind Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher on the list.

Admittedly, the three-time world champion gained this massive milestone in a very short time. To put things into perspective, the Red Bull won 43 races in just three seasons, which itself is a staggering feat. The 26-year-old now hopes to continue his domination into 2024, with the hope of winning a fourth consecutive championship.