Ryan Garcia Reportedly Tested Positive for Banned Substance Ostarine for Devin Haney Fight

It’s not even been two whole weeks since Ryan ‘KingRy’ Garcia pulled off one of the biggest upsets in boxing when he outboxed the former Undisputed Lightweight Champion, Devin Haney. He knocked his opponent down multiple times on his way to a majority decision victory following the end of regulation time. But all the success may be short-lived.

In the build-up to the fight, fans claimed Ryan Garcia was on performance-enhancing substances, an accusation that if proven to be true can mean Garcia’s career going south. According to boxing journalist Dan Rafael on X, Garcia is in a whole lot of trouble as he has reportedly tested positive for Ostarine following his fight.

Ostarine is a Performance-enhancing Drug (PED) that bodybuilders most commonly use to stimulate muscle growth and is ingested orally. According to Rafael, Ryan Garcia has tested positive for this substance. Now while this is being claimed by Rafael, it doesn’t necessarily make it true. Right now, it’s as good as rumors, rumors that Garcia himself is trying to dismiss. As a matter of fact, Garcia believes this is a direct attack on him following his viral video with former US President Donald Trump.

Garcia Claims “Fake News”Attacks Are Result of Association with Trump

Garcia is no stranger to controversies. And it went on X and claimed that the attack on him was crazy. Following his win over Haney, a viral video of Garcia shadowboxing as Trump and his associates watch, has gone viral. And while many people still remain in awe is Garcia’s impressive abilities and achievements, many went on to make memes out of that video.

Ryan Garcia went on to talk about how they are trying to take away his biggest victory to date. He is not happy with the allegations and maintains that he has never taken PEDs in his life. With no official confirmation of the rumors, one can’t simply comment on the future of ‘KingRy’. But if he does indeed test positive, he will lose all legitimacy and Haney will win back his title.