Rumored GF Magui Corceiro or Sister Flo?: Woman’s Photo in Lando Norris’ Wallet Ignites Online Debate

Being glued to races and noticing every single detail is what makes watching F1 fun. But in the day and age of social media, the same could be said about off-track endeavors drivers embark on. No matter where they go, there’s simply no hiding—something Lando Norris very well knows.

The McLaren driver recently took his Ferrari 812 out for a spin in Monaco, where he resides. As one of the most recognizable F1 stars, he was stopped by fans on the road for autographs and pictures, which Norris happily obliged.

One picture clicked by a fan managed to capture his wallet, which had the picture of a woman inside it. And the F1 community, being inquisitive about Norris’ personal life, started speculating who it was.

F1gossipofficial—an Instagram page dedicated to, well, gossip—opined that the image was rumored girlfriend Magui Corceiro‘s.

After making an appearance on Drive to Survive season 7, this could have been another confirmation that Corceiro is in fact with Norris. But not everyone agreed.

Under the Instagram post, which has over 9k likes, many commented that the woman looked like Cisca, Norris’ mother. Others felt there was a resemblance to Flo, his sister. Some even claimed it was Norris’ grandmother, while others suspected it was a man—perhaps his brother Oliver.

The photo that was taken and shared didn’t focus on Norris’ wallet, making the image inside unclear. It could have been anyone the F1 community speculated, with Corceiro being a strong possibility, especially since their relationship is often considered F1’s worst-kept secret.

Norris and Corceiro were first spotted together in 2023 and have attended multiple parties and events over the years. Corceiro even attends F1 races, cheering Norris on from the McLaren garage, standing next to members of his family.

Lando Norris & Magui Corceiro together today in Monaco for Grand Prix Historique pic.twitter.com/3IzzniELYE — Gossip (@Gossip_Wild) May 11, 2024

Perhaps to avoid the undivided attention his previous relationship with model Luisinha Oliveira got, Norris and Corceiro have chosen to remain mum.

However, it would be hard for Norris to claim he is single after the final episode of Drive to Survive Season 7 showed Corceiro in his arms after the 2024 Abu Dhabi GP. Norris even kissed her on the cheek—proof enough for the F1 rumor mill that they are in a relationship.