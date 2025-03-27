“Lando Will Be World Champion”: Angry Ginge ‘Regrets’ Rooting for Norris Over Red Bull Sponsorship Reminder

One of the most popular British content creators, Angry Ginge, is a well-known Lando Norris fan. He has been rooting for the McLaren driver—who is also his friend—for a long time, hoping to see him win his maiden championship. Unfortunately, something is now holding Ginge back from fully supporting Norris.

With over 700k subscribers, Ginge is one of the most-watched YouTubers in the UK. Red Bull took notice and decided to bring him under their contract. Naturally, with this partnership, he’s now expected to support Red Bull in F1 as well.

But this did not stop Ginge from expressing his support for both Norris and the rival team he’s looking to topple, in a recent video.

Reacting to Norris’ Australian GP win, Ginge celebrated, stating, “End of the season, Lando will be world fu**ing champion. We love you, Lando!” Complete euphoria for the Norris fanboy, until he realized that he made a mistake.

“Oh sh**,” he said, as soon as he remembered that Red Bull paid him to make the content where he was cheering Norris on.

Correcting himself, he added, “I absolutely love Red Bull“, presumably with the hope that the Austrian company will forget about his divided loyalties.

This isn’t the first time Ginge has thrown caution to the wind when discussing Red Bull. His partnership with the Austrian company didn’t get off to the smoothest start, as he made a joke about its F1 sister team, Racing Bulls. While it wasn’t meant to be serious, it still drew criticism.

Yuki Tsunoda’s response to Ginge

Soon after joining Red Bull’s content team, Ginge released a video where he referred to Racing Bulls as “sugar-free Red Bull.” Tsunoda, who was part of the team at the time, didn’t take the joke too kindly.

“Welcome to Red Bull, AngryGinge. Remember, it is Visa Cash App RB, not Red Bull sugar-free,” the Japanese driver remarked. The coldness in Tsunoda’s response caught Ginge off guard, leaving him with nothing but an awkward laugh and the words, “It’s awkward.”

Things could get even more uncomfortable for Angry Ginge if Red Bull plans a collaboration between him and Max Verstappen—especially given the British content creator’s well-known support for Lando Norris. Unlike Tsunoda, Verstappen won’t be subtle about his disdain. If he doesn’t like the way Ginge talks, he’ll make sure to let him know.

That said, Ginge’s prediction—though it might upset Red Bull—seems to be the most realistic. So far in 2025, McLaren has looked like the fastest team, with Norris securing a victory in Melbourne and a P2 finish in China last weekend. His biggest threat at the moment appears to be Oscar Piastri from the other side of the McLaren garage. If Norris can overcome that, he might just make Ginge happy—at least privately.