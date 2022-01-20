“New supercharging system”- Report suggests Mercedes have found a way to boost their turbocharger

Mercedes W12 has found a way to make up for the 20 horsepower deficit that they were facing due to the new technical regulations.

A report from Motorsport.com claims that Mercedes has found a new configuration that will allow the car to enhance its qualities.

The right-time constructors’ champions have brought in a new turbo specialist to help them with the new power unit. The new composition will enrich the six-cylinder and hybrid recharging and will allow more extreme strategies.

In 2022, F1 will experience cars with the new E10 fuel with 10% of its composition coming from renewable sources. It was believed that the new fuel will cause power reduction. However, the report suggests that the Brackley-based team have made up the loss of 20 horsepower.

Mercedes 2021 engine had nothing to do with the loss of drivers’ title loss

In the 2021 season, Mercedes drivers faced more engine penalties than required due to a problem in its longevity.

Team principal Toto Wolff, however, clarified that the power unit had nothing to do with the loss of drivers’ titles. He said that it was merely just a quirk in the engine’s design that led it to spoil faster than usual.

Wolff said, “we didn’t lose the championship because of the engine, but it’s true that we had problems for the first time in eight years.”

“At first it only affected one component from the bad production run. This developed into an epidemic where the engines lost more power over the running time than before.”

Mercedes will launch its new car on 18 February along with Ferrari, Aston Martin and McLaren in their car unveilings.

The first pre-season test will take place behind closed doors in Barcelona. Further, it will head to Bahrain ahead of the beginning of a new era in Formula 1.

