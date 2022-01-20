F1

“There’s no reason we aren’t favourites again”: Helmut Marko is confident that Red Bull and Mercedes will lead the pack again

"Wolff talks a lot when the day is long": Helmut Marko unbothered by Mercedes Boss' threat to question everything about the Red Bull car
Rishab Banthiya

Previous Article
"I never get nervous during basketball, for real!": LaMelo Ball reveals the mentality LaVar Ball taught the Hornets star, long before his NBA career
Next Article
"Frank Vogel, don’t get on the plane! It’s a trap!": NBA analyst Bill Simmons cautions the Lakers head coach post the 48-year old's decision to bench Russell Westbrook in the final minutes against the Pacers
F1 Latest News
"Wolff talks a lot when the day is long": Helmut Marko unbothered by Mercedes Boss' threat to question everything about the Red Bull car
“There’s no reason we aren’t favourites again”: Helmut Marko is confident that Red Bull and Mercedes will lead the pack again

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes that we will see Red Bull and Mercedes at…