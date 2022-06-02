F1

“Niki Lauda paid a sum of $100,000 dollars to land himself an F1 seat”- The Austrian Ferrari legend had to pay huge money to get into Formula 1

"Niki Lauda paid a sum of $100,000 dollars to land himself an F1 seat"- The Austrian Ferrari legend had to pay huge money to get into Formula 1
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
NZ lowest score in Test: List of New Zealand's lowest scores in Test Cricket
Next Article
"I’m down to team with Conor McGregor any time" - Becky Lynch wants to team up with UFC Superstar Conor McGregor
F1 Latest News
"Niki Lauda paid a sum of $100,000 dollars to land himself an F1 seat"- The Austrian Ferrari legend had to pay huge money to get into Formula 1
“Niki Lauda paid a sum of $100,000 dollars to land himself an F1 seat”- The Austrian Ferrari legend had to pay huge money to get into Formula 1

Niki Lauda is one of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of all time having one…