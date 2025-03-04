mobile app bar

“Next Year Is Your Last Chance”: Carlos Sainz Reveals Red Bull Once Gave Him an Ultimatum That Could Have Ended His Career

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Toro Rosso)

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Toro Rosso), Silverstone (GB) xRUBIOx PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxHUNxONLY RV RACING PRESS | Credits: IMAGO / Marca

In recent years, Carlos Sainz has developed into a consistently dependable driver. His stints with McLaren and Ferrari have propelled him to a status where he is regarded as one of the best.

But there was a time in the four-time Grand Prix winner’s junior career when Red Bull gave him a strict ultimatum.

In a feature with Rolling Stone, the former Red Bull junior driver recollected a conversation with the team when he was competing in the 2014 Formula Renault 3.5 series season. “I remember I was starting to get close to Formula 1,” he began.

“Red Bull told me that now, next year is your last chance. You go into Formula 2. You either win or there’s no space for you in Formula 1” he revealed.

Sainz was told that if he did not win the competition that season, he would be out of the junior academy. Lo and behold, he won the Formula Renault 3.5 series that year ahead of Pierre Gasly by 35 points. In 2015, he made his debut in F1 for the Bulls’ sister team, Toro Rosso (now Racing Bulls).

Looking back at that moment, Sainz credited his father for making him switch his mentality into a winner’s one. Sainz Sr. was already a two-time WRC champion and transferred his knowledge to his son.

“I was lucky to have my dad. But if I wouldn’t have had that switch, and I wouldn’t have had my dad there to help me, I wouldn’t be where I am now,” he concluded.

11 years on from his debut, Sainz finds himself leading an ambitious project at Williams, under the stewardship of James Vowles — to bring the iconic British team back to the very top of the sport.

Sainz expects Williams to be world champions with him

After being let go by Ferrari, at the end of last season for Lewis Hamilton, Sainz decided to place his faith in Williams. Despite the team finishing ninth in the standings in 2024, the 30-year-old is confident that he can turn around the fortunes of the team.

Sainz relied on his experiences with McLaren, whom he helped shape into a title contender during his time with them in 2019 and 2020. The Woking-based team won their first Constructors’ title since 1998, last year — ironically being chased by Sainz in a Ferrari.

Team principal, James Vowles has led a revolution at the Grove-based team since taking over the reins. The former Mercedes man has focused on transforming the team’s fortunes by bringing in new investment, and a change in technology to improve them.

Speaking about his own championship ambitions, that align with Sainz’s, he said, “Everyone is aligned, that includes Carlos and Alex [Albon, Sainz’s teammate], that we want to be winning championships,” during the FW47 launch, last month.

Post Edited By:Nischay Rathore

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

