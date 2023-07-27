Mercedes and Aston Martin Could Face Points Deduction as Cost Cap Investigation Lurks in the Background

F1 could have another controversy surrounding the cost cap breach as three teams will likely be investigated. According to several reports, the teams are Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Alpine. If any of these teams are found guilty, this could be massive trouble for them. This is because the reports state that F1 will impose a harsher penalty than Red Bull was penalized at the start of this year. This is because it is believed that F1 may impose a points penalty instead of a financial penalty.

The controversy surrounding the cost cap breach began this season as many teams, such as Mercedes, believed that the FIA had only imposed a minor penalty on Red Bull after the team breached the budget cap in the 2021 season. Red Bull’s rivals had explained how teams would now be more inclined to break the cost cap if only such insignificant penalties were applied.

And that exactly now seems to be the case, with three teams reportedly falling under the radar. However, unfortunately for them, on this occasion, it appears that the FIA may impose harsher penalties than before.

Are Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Alpine in trouble?

According to Corriere dello Sport (as quoted by formulapassion.it), Aston Martin and Alpine are the teams most likely to be investigated for a potential budget cap breach. They add that a third team is also on the radar, and it could be between Mercedes and Red Bull. However, they note that Mercedes are at greater risk of getting penalized for the same.

This news doesn’t bode well for the sport, as another controversy could easily result in teams breaching the budget cap. And to address that, it seems that F1 is considering imposing harsher penalties.

According to F1 expert Joe Saward, the sport is considering deducting points for those teams that breach the budget cap. This could mean trouble for the likes of Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Alpine, as they are already struggling massively to match the pace set by Red Bull.

And that is not it, as this move could bring a new level of controversy. The likes of Mercedes may protest how Red Bull got away cheaply last year. And as rumors continue about the teams likely to be investigated, the FIA has denied all such reports.

FIA denies reports surrounding cost cap breaches

According to the-race.com, the FIA has denied all reports about teams being investigated for cost cap breaches. They have noted that these reports are “completely unfounded” and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Their response added that while their auditing fieldwork will likely conclude in the coming weeks, they may take longer to finalize the review. After stating the same, their statement adds, “The timeframe is intentionally not fixed in order not to prejudice the robustness and the effectiveness of the review.”

With the FIA now having clarified the same, it will be interesting to see which teams get penalized for breaching the cost cap. And more importantly, it remains to be seen what kind of penalty the FIA imposes. Will they stick to the financial penalty or go with a points deduction now?