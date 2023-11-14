Josh Allen Couldn’t Resist Flexing Unique $350 Daniel Ricciardo Token Ahead of Bills v Broncos Game

The dynamic friendship between F1 star Daniel Ricciardo and his NFL counterpart Josh Allen traces back to the 2019 Monaco GP. The instant connection that sparked on that fateful day has now become a raging bromance that transcends their respective sporting realms.

Ricciardo’s initial fascination with the Bills predates this friendship. For Allen, his introduction to F1 came courtesy of Netlfix’s Drive to Survive. Thus, after falling in love with each other’s sports, Ricciardo and Allen found their versions of each other in their respective sports.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BuffaloBills/status/1724215033721184387?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Their bond extends beyond mere admiration and respect, with both Allen and Ricciardo proudly donning each other’s merchandise. Ricciardo never misses an opportunity to throw on a Bills jersey, while Allen reciprocates by showcasing his “Enchante” collection from Allen’s line.

The QB’s recent public appearance with custom Ricciardo-themed Beats headphones further solidifies the depth of their bromance. This unique accessory, reminiscent of Ricciardo’s signature colorful headphones seen trackside before races, is custom-made to the driver’s helmet for that season. Allen’s flaunted the Ricciardo headphones, which should be around $350 [and that’s without the customization] ahead of the Bills v Broncos game.

Fans gush over Josh Allen repping Daniel Ricciardo

Fans were quick to notice the bold “Ricciardo” engraved on Allen’s headphones and fully approved of this new tidbit of their bromance.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/mereeedithh/status/1724244483070476362?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ricsfavflour/status/1724243462369804390?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Soon, X was filled with fans once again celebrating this friendship, with a hint of romance.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/girlonfiIms/status/1724234228697604252?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ricsfavflour/status/1724243883607929223?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Fans were also anticipating a potential Daniel Ricciardo x Beats release that Allen just teased with his metallic grey headphones.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/jpgricciardo/status/1724230044166369669?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

And so, Daniel Ricciardo and Josh Allen and continually showcasing their friendship evolving beyond sports, into a lifestyle and celebration of each other’s success.