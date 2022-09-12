Sebastian Vettel believes that FIA’s $140 Million Budget cap is the biggest reason behind Aston Martin’s awful season

Four times world champion Sebastian Vettel’s AMR 22 is showing no signs of progress adding to the embarrassing double retirement in Italy.

Sebastian Vettel’s final season in Formula 1 deserves a better ending than what the F1 paddock would have hoped. The Aston Martin team is unable to compete in the midfield this season.

During the start of the season, there was a new aerodynamic car from the British team in a bid to compete against the top three F1 teams.

However, the team did bring in important updates throughout the season in the rear and front. However, they are currently ninth in the F1 Constructors’ championship.

The Four times World Champion’s retirement from the Italian Grand Prix

Four Times World Champion Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll both retired from the Italian Grand Prix yesterday. Moreover, the team could not compete even for a place in the top 10.

This is really not the way Vettel would like to bid goodbye to this F1 world. However, he accepts the reality and the way the team is performing knowing all the answers.

Moreover, he is still optimistic every race performs best to his ability. He added: “The sun will still come up the Monday after the last race. It will be sad but I won’t miss days like this, to be honest.”

A tough end to a tough week, with a double DNF for the team at Monza. 💔#F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/mqyJEh8CpA — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) September 11, 2022

Sebastian Vettel’s stance on how the budget cap is stopping Aston Martin’s progress

The budget cap for the 2022 season is one of the biggest factors hindering Aston Martin’s upward trajectory according to Sebastian Vettel.

He explains: “You don’t catch up. This is the hardest year to catch up because you can’t spend money. So it is what it is but we try.”

According to the German driver, it is pretty unrealistic to believe that a team in the last in the standings switches to the front by the end.

Aston Martin has time to make changes to the car. Moreover, they would hope for a better finish at the Marina Bay Circuit during the Singapore Grand Prix in October.

Sebastian Vettel’s last Italian Grand Prix ends in retirement 💔#F1 #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/d7pzWIIo53 — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 11, 2022

