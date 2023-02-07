Nico Rosberg Defeats Formula E Car in a $113,000 Road Vehicle

Nico Rosberg, the 2016 F1 champion retired from the world of Formula 1 after clinching his first and only title in 2016.

But he did not go too far from the world of motorsports as he started his own Youtube channel and began to fill it up with all things related to motorsports.

Rosberg reviews electric vehicles and launched his own Extreme E racing team. On top of that, he also tours around in sustainable yachts and million-dollar hypercars.

In one of his videos, though, the German took his love for EVs to a whole new level. In 2021, he took the newly launched Audi RS E-Tron GT against 2017 Formula E champion Lucas Di Grassi in his racing car.

But how did Rosberg fare against the professional Formula E driver?

Nico Rosberg defeated the professional Formula E racer in a road car

The title of the story itself makes it very clear that Rosberg did win the drag race but let’s dive deeper to understand how.

The drag race was a bit of an odd test, to be fair. It took place following a heavy snowfall and while Audi did have a blanket on the track to keep it dry, it was not the ideal condition.

In these conditions, both cars easily matched each other’s pace on the track with identical acceleration. But, anyways the Formula E car won the drag race by a short gap.

As competitive as Rosberg is, the duo went for the drag race once again. Before heading into Round 2 though, he came up with some strategies on how he is going to proceed this time right from the get-go. He went into the details of the pedal positions.

Eventually, it all worked out for him as Rosberg won the second round of the race and Di Grassi could not catch him.

The question of how would the Audi E-Tron perform on a dry circuit remains.

Audi RS E-Tron GT vs Formula E

Audi’s electric machinery had just been launched when Rosberg released the video although it was still under camouflage in Rosberg’s vlog.

The hypercar is capable of producing about 590 horsepower and 612 lb-ft of torque. It can go up as high as 637 horsepower on over-boost which is good enough to go 60 from 0 in 3.1 seconds. It also features a top speed of 155 mph.

On the other hand, the Formula E car makes a lot less power. the second generation of this car created an output of 335 horsepower.

It all came due to its low weight but it still can manage to go 0-60 in 3 seconds.

