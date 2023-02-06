Nico Rosberg Once Fell Off His $17,000 Superbike and Lost His Shoe

Nico Rosberg has found a way to stay connected to the world of motorsport through his Youtube channel, ever since he retired from Formula 1 in 2016.

He is a prominent personality in the world of electric vehicles and is a shareholder in Formula E. He is often seen reviewing millions of dollars worth of electric cars, bikes and even yachts.

On top of that, the German driver also uses his knowledge and skills of being an F1 driver to make explainers of how to go faster around a certain track on his sim set-up.

In one of his videos, Rosberg vlogs himself going to the Monaco E-Prix on his Energica electric motorcycle before stopping for his friend and losing control of his bike.

Nico Rosberg falls off the bike while driving slowly

On his way to the E-Prix in the principality, the 2016 F1 world champion had to make a stop at his friend’s place to collect the tickets for the race. It was at that moment when Rosberg became a victim of an embarrassing fall.

Rosberg had just slowed down to bring his $16,730 worth of superbike to a halt as he said “driving slow is not my best skill.” He tried hard to find the balance but failed and ended up falling right in front of an Audi.

He lay upside down stuck between the bike and the parked Audi and when he got out he lost his shoe.

Rosberg took his personalised bike on a tour of Monaco

Rosberg has two versions of the Energica motorbikes, one that was launched in 2018 and the other one from 2020.

Both his bikes are personalised and have Rosberg’s name and logo on it. To flaunt his bike the German driver took the brand new 2020 version out on the track of Monaco.

The 2020 version of his bike has a 400 km range combined with a top speed of 240 km/h and 145 horsepower.

