Nico Rosberg Once Gave up Cycling to Get an Edge Over Lewis Hamilton for the Title - “Messed Lewis Hamilton’s Head”

Lewis Hamilton‘s formidable competitiveness has been evident since his debut, with the entire world witnessing his drive for victory. However, in 2016, Nico Rosberg took an unconventional approach to gain an edge over Hamilton. In a past appearance on F1’s Beyond the Grid podcast, Nico Rosberg opened up about his commitment to winning the championship. He disclosed that he went to great lengths by giving up cycling as part of his strategy to boost performance.

The 2016 champion extensively discussed his work ethic that shaped his approach during that year. However, it’s interesting to observe that these very principles unsettle even someone as composed as Lewis Hamilton.

Rosberg shared how his dedication to weight loss played a crucial role in beating Hamilton. He explained, “I couldn’t afford to go on a diet. And so the only solution was, I thought of it myself, just let’s lose some leg muscles. So I did stop cycling.”

Rosberg went on to detail the outcomes of his endeavors after the summer break when F1 arrived at Suzuka. Initially, he emphasized winning the pole by a mere two-hundredths of a second. To clarify further, the German driver explained that shedding one kilogram from his leg translated to a speed improvement of three-hundredths of a second per lap. This strategic move not only gave Rosberg an advantage over Hamilton but, as per Rosberg’s account, also had “messed Lewis Head a little.”

Moreover, in response to the fierce rivalry with Hamilton, Rosberg expressed the urgency to make strategic moves. Evaluating different possibilities, the former #6 driver determined that losing weight could be the only effective solution.

However, he proceeded cautiously, fully aware of the potential downsides associated with modifying his diet midway through the season. Consequently, he devised an alternative strategy that ultimately resulted in his championship triumph.

How tough it was for Nico Rosberg to beat Lewis Hamilton?

Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton played pivotal roles in securing back-to-back championships for Mercedes. However, Hamilton’s triumphs were notably dominant on both occasions. The #44 driver’s prevailing dominance exerted additional pressure on Rosberg, particularly in 2016, where he was resolute in avoiding defeat to Hamilton at all costs. As a result, Rosberg embarked on a challenging journey, one that took a toll on him both physically and mentally.

Nevertheless, Nico Rosberg and Lewis Hamilton didn’t harbor animosity towards each other from the beginning. In fact, they had been best friends during their childhood. As the competitive nature of Formula 1 became more prominent, the relationship dynamics between the Mercedes duo underwent a significant transformation.

The camaraderie they once shared evolved into a fierce rivalry as the 2016 season progressed. The pivotal moment occurred during the Spanish Grand Prix, where a collision between the two drivers led to both of them receiving a DNF.

Later, the strategic mind games and verbal sparring marked subsequent races reaching a point where the media labeled it as one of the most heated rivalries. Notably, despite Hamilton’s dominance in many aspects of the competition, Nico Rosberg ultimately secured the 2016 championship.

However, shortly after winning the title, Rosberg announced his retirement. While it was initially assumed that the toll of the intense rivalry was the main reason, Rosberg himself later disclosed the true cause. In an interview with Clubs1.bg the German said, “In the end, though, my life and my mental health were on the line. So I calmly accepted the shouts that came from my phone.”