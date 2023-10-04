Sergio Perez Explains What Makes His Bond With Max Verstappen’s Ex-Race Engineer ‘Untouchable’

After Sergio Perez arrived at Red Bull in 2021, he was paired with Max Verstappen’s former performance engineer Hugh Bird. The duo has been working together closely ever since and has given Red Bull some moments to remember. Now, Perez opened up, as per the recent Talking Bull episode, about his “untouchable” bond with his race engineer amid the underwhelming season he has had so far.

Max Verstappen and Perez gave the Milton-Keynes-based team a season to remember. With six races to go, Perez’s two victories in addition to Verstappen’s thirteen have allowed Red Bull to seal their sixth constructors’ title win.

However, Perez is still miles behind his teammate, and has been thoroughly outperformed by him. The fact that he has struggled so much in comparison to Verstappen has kickstarted rumors of him getting replaced from the team. However, there is one person with whom Perez’s relationship hasn’t been affected a t all, and that is Hugh Bird.

Sergio Perez and his relationship with Hugh Bird

The relationship between a driver and his race engineer is of paramount importance for the team. Any miscommunication or misunderstanding between them can cause huge losses for the driver and team alike. It can lead to a crashes, loss of position and in the long run, an overall change within the team dynamic.

Therefore, having a fluid and channeled bond between them is always a supreme need, something Sergio Perez and Hugh Bird have in abundance. Speaking on this, the Red Bull driver said as per the Talking Bull podcast, “After a bad session, most people are very disappointed and find it difficult to recover, but that is not the case with Hugh.”

“We immediately try to think of how we can do better in the future. And always continue to believe in each other. That makes us untouchable,” further added the Mexican driver. On the other hand, Bird said on Perez, “He always keeps a cool head. Whether things are good or bad.”

Admittedly, Verstappen, the other Red Bull driver also has a very deep-rooted understanding with his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase. They are possibly the most popular driver and engineer pairing in the grid along with Lewis Hamilton and Peter Bonnington.

How well do Verstappen and Lambiase get along?

Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase have treated fans to some very incredible moments so far this season. Both being supremely talented and knowing what they were doing, they, at times, produced hilarious moments one after another.

There were instances where the two-time world champion went took a very aggressive tone with his race engineer. Lambiase, however, is an expert in handling the driver. Therefore, he figured out ways to tackle the hot-headed Verstappen.

Max Verstappen and Gianpiero Lambiase have a relationship that is cherished by Red Bull and the fans. In fact, team principal Christian Horner described their relationship as that of a ‘husband and wife’.

Interestingly, Lambiase was not even hired to be Verstappen’s engineer in the first place. He was taken on board to be with Sebastian Vettel. In the end, he was paired with the potential third-time F1 world champion.