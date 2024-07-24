Nico Rosberg Reveals Key Factor That Gives Mercedes “More Than 50% Chance” to Bag Max Verstappen

Signing Max Verstappen is a dream for Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff. But, it is a move that will require a lot of effort. Former driver for the Silver Arrows Nico Rosberg, however, suggests that a strong start to the 2026 season will help Wolff lure in the Red Bull driver.

In 2026, new regulations are expected to shake up the grid, with engines being the focal point of change. Mercedes, who has been working tirelessly to start the new era of F1 strong, could emerge as one of the fastest teams. Then, Verstappen can be drawn to the idea of being a Mercedes driver.

Rosberg said,

“My gut feeling, from what I hear here, is that there is more than a 50% chance that he will make the switch to Mercedes. You also hear that with the engine development at Mercedes, especially for the new 2026 regulations, they really have a head start and that is of course also crucial.”

2014 was the last time F1 introduced major changes to the power unit. It led to the onset of the turbo-hybrid era, which Mercedes went on to dominate. Till 2021, the team won every single Constructors’ Championship, and Lewis Hamilton won six Titles. As such, Mercedes would be expected to make big strides once again.

Some reports suggested that Red Bull’s powertrains department was 10 horsepower down on Mercedes’s, but Christian Horner trashed those claims.

Verstappen, meanwhile, has been frustrated with Red Bull for several weeks now. He sees rivals out-developing them, and with a slow car, there isn’t much he can do.

Max Verstappen has one message for anyone saying he was disrespectful on the Red Bull F1 team radio during the Hungarian GP… ️ pic.twitter.com/G4nR4CDTKz — Autosport (@autosport) July 21, 2024

The 26-year-old, now, needs to make a decision for the 2026 season. Red Bull doesn’t look to be in the strongest position to head into the regulation changes as favorites and internal power struggles remain at large. His father Jos isn’t happy with Horner, and he repeatedly labels the Briton as the reason behind the team’s potential fall from grace in the future.

Earlier this year, when Verstappen first denied links to Mercedes, he insisted that having a fast car and a good environment in the team was all that mattered. The latter has been absent at Red Bull for months now. And, as evidenced by the last few race weekends, Red Bull is not the fastest team anymore either.

As such, Rosberg’s claim may turn out to be correct. Wolff wants a new driver, and Verstappen is his favorite. With a car that can compete for wins and Titles again, the Dutchman could choose to head to Brackley.