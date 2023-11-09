Max Verstappen Sets His Sight on Lewis Hamilton’s Record

Max Verstappen‘s remarkable driving skills were on full display in the 2023 season, with poised performances like one at his home Grand Prix and another at the challenging US Grand Prix. His brilliance has led him to his historic 17 race wins in a single season, breaking the previous record. While his dominance may have made Formula 1 somewhat boring and predictable, it hasn’t wavered his intense dedication. In a recent Time interview, when questioned about his ambitions to surpass Lewis Hamilton’s record, the three-time champion responded tactfully, keeping his aspirations diplomatic.

Considering that Verstappen is currently at the top, many conjectured that he might want to smash records for the most victories and titles held by Lewis Hamilton. However, he denied these assertions in line with his persona, stating that the car’s performance will ultimately determine whether or not he breaks the record.

Remarkably, he acknowledged that he wanted to break Lewis Hamilton’s records but also emphasized that he would be happy either way, pointing out the appeal of experiencing a lot of different aspects of life outside Formula 1. The Dutchman said, ” Would I like to win seven? Yeah, why not? he says. But even if I don’t win seven, I know that there’s still so many more things in life than F1. I’m already very happy with what I have achieved.”

Although Max Verstappen has won three Formula One championships, Lewis Hamilton continues to be dissatisfied with the events leading up to Verstappen’s maiden championship victory. The Dutch racer ended the eight-year reign of Mercedes and Hamilton by controversially winning the championship. Interstingly, if the contentious decision had gone in Hamilton’s favor, the Briton would have become the record holder for the most titles. However, Verstappen’s ability and unwavering determination prevented Hamilton from winning the record title.

To what extent has Max Verstappen established his dominance?

With yet another record smashed at the Interlagos Circuit, Max Verstappen is statistically having the best Formula 1 season in history. The 26-year-old’s victory percentage is now 85% after winning 17 of the last 20 races. Whatever transpires in the remaining two races of the season, Verstappen is now guaranteed to end the campaign with the highest percentage of wins in a season. In the process, the Dutchman will shatter yet another record in the Abu Dhabi final, surpassing the 71-year-old milestone established by Alberto Ascari.

In 1952, the Ferrari driver had a remarkable 75% win percentage, winning six of the eight races that year. Returning to the numbers that will allow Verstappen to shatter the record, we can see that, with two rounds remaining, even if he loses in both, his percentage will only still drop to 77.3%. Even while there is a greater chance of winning, it won’t be evident until the upcoming weekends.

Returning to his record tally, Verstappen has surpassed his own record of 15 from the previous year by winning 17 races thus far. During this time, Verstappen has outshined the longstanding benchmarks set by legends like Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel, both with 13 wins. In addition to setting these records, Verstappen went on to win ten straight Formula One races, spanning from the Miami Grand Prix to the Italian Grand Prix. With persistent work, he broke yet another record, although the Dutchman himself had previously held it.

Notably, with the help of the RB19, the 26-year-old collected an amazing 524 points this year, surpassing Lewis Hamilton’s record of 454 points set in 2019. Considering these staggering milestones that Verstappen accomplished, it is safe to argue that his spectacular performance has completely changed the narrative of Formula 1 history.