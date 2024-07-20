Nico Rosberg Waited 6 Years to Have His $2.72 million Million Mercedes Hypercar In Ferrari Colors

The Mercedes AMG-One Hypercar, which has an engine inspired by F1 power units, hit the market in 2022. But when Nico Rosberg got one from the German company, he had a special request – to paint it in Ferrari colors.

The AMG-One was limited in production. Rosberg having won the 2016 championship with Mercedes, got his hands on one of them. In a recent YouTube video, Rosberg revealed that he waited six years to get the keys to this $2.72 million beast.

The Mercedes AMG ONE with the W11 livery is perfection pic.twitter.com/XzDIHSLohX — Mercedes-AMG F1 News (@MercedesNewsUK) August 20, 2023

He visited the company’s HQ in Afalterbach, Germany, to see his new car. Before that, however, the Mercedes staff prepared a promotional video for him, showcasing the AMG-One’s specifications and what makes the car so special. When it was finally revealed, Rosberg’s breath was taken away.

He always knew what the car would look like, but seeing it in front of his eyes in the color he specifically asked for made him excited. When questioned what makes the color so special, Rosberg replied, “It’s a Ferrari color. It’s called Grigio Ferro.”

A Mercedes employee in attendance added, “It’s a nice color from Maranello.”

A Hypercar with my F1 Engine! Picking up my AMG One & seeing my custom design after years in the making felt super special! How do you like the design? Check out the new vlog here: https://t.co/NnjGbm80sU Hybrid F1 engine in a street legal car – what a success! pic.twitter.com/tVsVFTdTtH — Nico Rosberg (@NicoRosberg) July 19, 2024

Rosberg also revealed that the Mercedes star (logo) at the front of the car is black. It is the first time that a Mercedes car has been made with its logo in that color, and it’s because of Rosberg’s wife Vivian.

She told Rosberg that since there is nothing white on the car, a classic white Mercedes logo wouldn’t look too good.

Now that Rosberg has gotten the keys to his AMG-One, he would love to take it out for a spin. There are other entities in F1 associated with Mercedes who have also received the AMG-One as a gift including Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff, seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton, and former driver Valtteri Bottas.