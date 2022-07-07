“There is a certain line that should not be crossed” – Toto Wolff calls on F1 to educate fans and defends Max Verstappen amidst driver abuse

Toto Wolff urges the sport needs to educate those who cross the line with abusive behaviour following a spike in driver abuse.

Athletes across various sports have to deal with an increase in vile behaviour, especially on social media. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has urged that the sport educate fans who abuse drivers and cross their lines.

Recent cases of more severe abuse have seen Lando Norris defending his girlfriend and fending off death threats.

With Zhou Guanyu disclosing racism directed at him upon signing his first F1 contract, and Nicholas Latifi undergoing online harassment; following his role at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Along with the recent controversy surrounding the three-time champion Nelson Piquet; who was banned from the sport for hurling homophobic and racial slurs aimed at Hamilton in the build-up to the British GP weekend.

Toto Wolff asks fans, not to boo drivers

At Mercedes F1, George Russell revealed that he had received similar abuse at the Canadian Grand Prix last month.

Last weekend, the brit claimed that he has received his first boos and it has been disturbing him since he did not understand this rapid surge of hatred.

Meanwhile, his boss is aware of the emotional manipulation fans engage in, but he is less convinced by the idea that drivers are personally attacked by their fans.

When asked about how F1 can deal with the abuse storm the sport faces; Wolff responded, “We want to create emotions rather than being down the middle – everybody is a bit numb… not emotionally engaged.”

He believes that Formula 1 has a responsibility to educate the fans, “But having said that, the booing goes a step further because and this is what we have to tell the people”

“if you imagine yourself standing out there and giving an interview or being on the podium, being booed is abusive.”

“That is why the emotional sport that is controversial… because you are a fan and not a fan of the other driver – that is good; but there is a certain line which you shouldn’t overstep.”

Mercedes team principal defends Max Verstappen amidst the booing

The reigning Formula One World Champion Max Verstappen was heavily booed by some throughout the race weekend at the British Grand Prix.

The animosity from the crowd comes after the intense battle between Verstappen and Hamilton; which gripped the sporting community last year.

Verstappen hit back at the booing on Saturday evening, “Lewis [Hamilton] was not booed that bad in Zandvoort last year. In Zandvoort and Hungary, it happened, and then it was a big drama.”

Additionally, he requested his Dutch fans not to jeer Hamilton during the Dutch Grand Prix this year. Since then, Hamilton has pleaded with the British fans to stop their booing, adding: “I think we’re better than that.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has condemned the booing of the Red Bull driver describing it as “unsportsmanlike” and urging the crowd to “remain silent” when they see a driver they do not like.

“I don’t think we should be seeing any booing in any sports,” the Austrian added.

“I think that’s unsportsmanlike. It’s clear the support that the drivers have here, and the team, that’s fantastic. But if you’re not into the other guys, just remain silent. I think that that would be a good way.”

“None of the drivers deserves any booing, whatever happened last year, whatever the competition is.”

