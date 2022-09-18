“The most expensive watch is worth $12,600”: George Russell has upgraded to even more luxurious timepieces since joining Mercedes

George Russell now wears watches worth $7,850 to $12,600 as his lifestyle has seen a game up since joining Mercedes.

Formula 1 is possibly one of the most desirable platforms in the world for showcasing your brand. There has always been a crucial relationship between the world of luxury watches and motorsport. These timepieces played a key role in ensuring the sport’s longevity in the past.

As a result, luxury watches continue to play a significant role in the sport’s image. Almost every team has a partnership with a high-end watch brand, which sees hundreds and thousands of dollars worth of timepieces worn each weekend.

Even when the drivers are in the car, they are seen wearing a pair of racing gloves printed with one of those watches on the left wrist. Guaranteeing more screen time than some of the team’s major sponsors.

George Russel and his liking for luxury watches

Some of the most iconic watch names in the world have gotten their names from motorsport, including the Tag Heuer Carrera and Rolex Daytona. One such partnership would be between Williams racing and the British luxury watch retailer Bremont.

With Williams racing announcing it as their official Timing and Watch Partner, their driver George Russell was also seen wearing those watches throughout 2021.

The collaboration draws upon the many similarities between the two companies based in Oxfordshire and their British heritage.

During his last year in the British team, George Russell sported the WR-22 wristwatch worth $7,000. The 43mm chronograph has hands reminiscent of the team’s foundation years in the 1970s, with a hint of Williams blue on the dial and an oscillating weight inspired by one of the car’s rims.

New team, a new watch for George Russell

Since joining Mercedes this year, Russell is set to earn millions of dollars on and off track. With his team, his watches have also gotten an upgrade.

The 24-year-old is now spotted wearing watches by the team’s official timepiece partner, IWC Schaffhausen. Russell’s new timekeeper is an all-black IWC Pilot Watch Double Chronograph Top Gun Ceratanium. The $12,600 worth of timepiece is among his most expensive watches.

The black IWC Pilot Watch Double Chronograph Top Gun Ceratanium has a black dial with luminescence and an automatic, self-winding Ceratanium case.

He also wore an IWC Pilot Watch Chronograph 41 Edition, worth $7,850 and created in collaboration with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. The Chronograph 41 Edition has a black dial with printing and luminescence that pairs the bold Petronas green colour.

George Russell’s IWC Pilot’s Watch features a grade 5 titanium case, a black dial embellished with Petronas green numerals, and a matching green rubber strap: https://t.co/6fcbxq8k5S pic.twitter.com/4dabBgQEzM — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) May 14, 2022

