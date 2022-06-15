F1

“Nico Rosberg was once coaching me in a training session”- Novak Djokovic meets former Mercedes driver at Laureus Sports Awards

"Nico Rosberg was once coaching me in a training session"- Novak Djokovic meets former Mercedes driver at Laureus Sports Awards
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"You are playing against the best in the world": Jonny Bairstow credits IPL 2022 stint at Punjab Kings for winning ENG vs NZ Trent Bridge Test
Next Article
"You see how much Stephen Curry runs, no way Michael Jordan was doing that": Reggie Miller on why he'd have Scottie Pippen defend the Chef
F1 Latest News
"Not a surprise, Lewis Hamilton is that successful" - Michael Schumacher shares his thoughts on rookie Hamilton and recognises his talents
“Not a surprise, Lewis Hamilton is that successful” – Michael Schumacher shares his thoughts on rookie Hamilton and recognises his talents

Michael Schumacher recognised the talents of Lewis Hamilton when he was just a rookie in…