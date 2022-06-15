“Nico Rosberg was once coaching me in a training session”- Novak Djokovic meets former Mercedes driver at Laureus Sports Awards

Novak Djokovic and former F1 Champion Nico Rosberg shared the spotlight at the 2019 Laureus World Sports Awards’ red carpet.

Djokovic is one of the greatest tennis players of all time. The Serb has 20 Grand Slam Titles to his name, tied with fellow great Roger Federer and just two behind Rafael Nadal.

2019 was a strong year for Djokovic, winning the Australian Open and Wimbledon Titles. He was nominated for Laureus World Sportsman of the year award alongside the likes of Lewis Hamilton and LeBron James among others. Out of the 6 nominees, Djokovic emerged winner of this prestigious award.

Ahead of the ceremony, he shared a moment with 2016 F1 Champion Nico Rosberg. The two gave an interview together where they talked about the highs and lows in the life of a professional athlete. Rosberg also revealed that he is a huge tennis fan and was part of Monaco’s team when he was younger.

Nico Rosberg coaching Novak Djokovic made a difference in his career

Rosberg shared his feelings towards the sport of Tennis, after which he highlighted just how much he respected Djokovic. The Serb had endured a tough time on court in the past, struggling with injury and poor form. However, he kept fighting, never gave up and ultimately reached the top again.

“What I find really powerful is the comeback,” Rosberg said. “I know how it is when you’re right right down, and it’s very very dark. And then to fight back out of there, it’s really special. Maybe even more special than the many records or whatever.”

🤔 Nico coached Djokovic “I know how it is when you’re down and it’s very dark, to fight out of there, it’s even more special!” A great moment and a few laughs with @nico_rosberg and @DjokerNole…#Laureus19 pic.twitter.com/K1mTSKAlLa — Laureus (@LaureusSport) February 21, 2019

Djokovic then spoke about how Rosberg once played tennis with him, and even gave him some tips. “He was also coaching me actually about two years ago,” the 35-year old said. “It made a difference, it really made a difference. He made me focus more for the ball. I had to be fast, because he likes fast!”

When asked if he takes inspiration from other sports, in particular Rosberg’s 2016 Title win, the Serbian star said he indeed does. “Absolutely I do,” he said. “I give credit for everything he’s done throughout his career.”

