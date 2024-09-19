Nicolas Hamilton Ranks Just Behind “Big Bro” Lewis Hamilton, but Not in Racing

Never letting Cerebral Palsy stand in the way of his dreams, Nicolas Hamilton is now going toe-to-toe with his elder brother, Lewis Hamilton. Besides being a racing driver, Nicolas is also an author, and his autobiography has reached #18 on Amazon Books. Notably, Lewis’s autobiography holds the #17 spot.

Taking to his Instagram account, Nicolas put up a story to highlight his latest achievement. Hoping to serve as an inspiration to as many people as he can, the British Touring Car Racer detailed his happiness and gratitude over nearly matching Lewis in sales.

“Ranked just behind big bro on Amazon Books,” wrote Nicolas.

Lewis released his book titled ‘Lewis Hamilton: My Story’ shortly after making his debut in 2007. It recounts his early years in racing, and also covers his incredible debut year in F1, where he missed out on becoming World champion by just one point.

Nicolas on the other hand, did not wait for a significant moment in his career to release his book, titled ‘Now that I have your attention’. A famed racer in his own right, the 32-year-old only wanted to convey the message that people with disabilities should not give up.

Nicolas never gave up on wanting to be a racing driver

Racing had always been a significant part of Nicolas’ life, especially with his “big bro” Lewis spending countless hours on the track. Inspired by him, Nicolas took up racing as well. However, due to his cerebral palsy, the journey was not easy. At one point, doctors dismissed his aspirations of a racing career, stating that he would never even walk.

Despite this, Nicolas never gave up. Not only did he learn to walk, but he also made it a mission to pursue racing, making his debut in the Renault Clio Cup UK in 2011. Four years later, he became the first differently-abled driver to compete in the British Touring Car Championship.

“He supported me all the way so it was really cool to be on the other end” Lewis Hamilton speaks about going to watch his brother Nicolas racing in the British Touring Car Championship last weekend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KXiQQtjx2v — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) April 27, 2023

Last year, the elder Hamilton brother posted a photo on his Instagram, where he revealed he secretly visited his brother’s BTCC race in Donington. Calling it a “special performance,” the now 39-year-old also said that he was extremely proud of his brother.

Although it’s not frequent, Nicolas occasionally attends his brother’s races. Most recently, he was at Silverstone, where Lewis, the Mercedes driver, secured his ninth British GP win.