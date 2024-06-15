LEC for LEC? Charles Leclerc Spends Big Bucks to Sponsor His Brother’s Racing

The Leclerc brothers have once again become all the rage in motorsports with Charles Leclerc helping out his younger sibling. Driving for Scuderia Baldini in the GT3 series, Arthur needed a sponsor. Charles came in to do the needful, sponsoring Arthur through his ice cream brand ‘Lec’.

Hailing from a family that didn’t have a strong financial foundation, it was tough for both Leclerc brothers to pursue racing. Thus, their father Herve decided that Charles would be the one to continue racing, meaning Arthur had to give up on his dream for some time.

LEC is an official sponsor for Arthur whilst he races for Scuderia Baldini in the Italian GT endurance! pic.twitter.com/m6zJ0Scc6E — luna (@F1REAKS) June 14, 2024

Having since become one of F1’s best drivers, it was only fitting for Charles to return the favor somehow. As such, when the opportunity came to sponsor his younger brother, the 26-year-old did not back down. ‘Lec’s contribution will go a long way in helping the team out, especially taking the finances behind running a GT3 team into account.

Entering a team in the competition requires a payment of $128k, with a per-car registration of nearly $82k for a full season. Plus, one GT3-spec Ferrari 296 (car) costs $800k; a team needs two.

Staff, tires, spare parts, and insurance add to the operating costs. Overall, a team has to arrange somewhere between $850k and $1.2 million (plus the cost of the car) to compete in one season of GT3.

Through Lec ice cream, Charles will contribute to these expenses, allowing his brother to race. The gesture touched the hearts of the fans, who appreciated the elder brother’s commitment to helping out his sibling.

Fans react as Charles Leclerc becomes a sponsor for Arthur Leclerc

The ‘Lec’ logo will be placed right above the Ferrari logo on Arthur’s GT3 car. For Charles too, it will be good promotion since he launched his brand not too long ago. Social media shows just how much the fans appreciate the Ferrari driver helping Arthur out.

stop this is ADORABLE HE LOVES HIS BROTHER SO MUCH https://t.co/v5STf5OzCs — Moth ¹⁶ ⁴⁴ ⁸¹ (@bearfists1681) June 14, 2024

Let go by the Ferrari Driver Academy in late 2023, Arthur Leclerc remained a part of the Ferrari family. In January earlier this year, the team announced him as part of Scuderia Baldini 27’s driver lineup. The Monegasque joined the team alongside Antonio Fuoco and David Rigon as the team’s development driver.

Lec gelato being a sponsor for arthur is the most iconic thing you will ever see https://t.co/cs8YI8NCS0 — luna (@F1REAKS) June 14, 2024

LEC being a sponsor for Arthur is so nice cause arthur had to stop karting when he was young so that charles could continue his journey; charles is in f1 and ferrari and it’s because of such sacrifices his family made for him, and all of it hasn’t been for nothing. pic.twitter.com/0CiaoG2n7Y — dee (@hearthandsharl) June 14, 2024

Arthur’s duties included logging in hours on the simulator and giving feedback on how to improve. Additionally, should the need arise, Arthur Leclerc can also jump in as an F1 driver.