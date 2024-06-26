Ex-Ferrari Driver Makes Hilarious Attempt in Restoring Peace Between Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

At the 2024 Spanish GP, Carlos Sainz made a bold move to get past teammate Charles Leclerc, which visibly upset the latter. This happened right at the start of the race and resulted in contact, which Leclerc addressed in the immediate aftermath of the Grand Prix. A potential internal spat could hamper their team Ferrari’s season moving forward which is why a former driver attempted to restore peace.

Jean Alesi, who drove for Ferrari between 1991 and 1995, posted a photo on Instagram, which featured a funny edit of himself, Sainz, and Leclerc. Alesi appeared to be in the middle, making the two current Ferrari drivers shake hands on either side. He also captioned the edit, writing, “Peace no War.”

Alesi tagged both Sainz and Leclerc; at least he thought he did. Instead of tagging the Spaniard, he mentioned his father Carlos Sainz Sr.’s Instagram account, which added to the joke, albeit accidentally.

Sainz, after his incident in Spain, remained adamant that he did nothing wrong. Tensions may not subside soon either, as the Madrid-born driver could have potentially ended Leclerc’s race that afternoon in Barcelona.

To compete with McLaren and Ferrari in the Championship, Ferrari needs both of its drivers to work together in harmony. That currently, doesn’t seem to be the case.

Carlos Sainz is not on the same page as Charles Leclerc

Sainz and Leclerc remain in different stages of their respective careers. The latter signed a multi-year contract with Ferrari at the start of the season, and his aim remains to bring glory back to Maranello. For Sainz, however, the future doesn’t look as bright as he will be replaced by Lewis Hamilton in just six months.

Because of the aforementioned reason, Sainz is believed to be selfish for his needs on the racing track. Leclerc was fuming in Spain and accused Sainz of trying to do something ‘spectacular’ in front of his home fans. However, he tried to be smart with the wrong guy, as far as Leclerc was concerned.

A decision regarding Sainz’s future is still pending. Ahead of the race in Barcelona, he revealed that he had narrowed down his options. All he needs to do now is make a decision, which he will do soon.