“No, Not at All”: James Vowles Doesn’t Regret ‘Pushing Away’ His Ex-girlfriend and Family for Excellence

Williams team principal James Vowles has been in F1 for a long time now, previously working at Mercedes. Back then, Vowles was a strategy engineer and used to be fully dedicated to his F1 job. So much so that the Briton could not give enough time to his loved ones, including his family and his ex-girlfriend. Vowles was completely focused on pursuing success in his professional life in F1.

Speaking on the High-Performance Podcast, the Williams boss stated, “You have no life outside of it [F1]. As long as you treat this as your hobby, your passion, your life.” Vowles highlighted how one forms relationships that often keep them going in life.

However, with the demanding schedule of the sport, he could not focus or give them time. He added, “For example, I had a long-term relationship that was destroyed for various reasons. I didn’t see her at all in that period of time.” Vowles further answered when the hosts asked him whether he regrets this, by saying, “No. Not at all.”

The 44-year-old lost a lot of common joys of life while sleeping in the office. He reasoned how he took challenging tasks at work to become more of a reliable asset professionally.

Naturally, it did come to fruition for the British engineer as he climbed through the ranks at the Brackley outfit. Eventually, it made him an important figure in Toto Wolff’s championship-winning setup. Since 2023, Vowles has taken up the team principal role at Williams F1, which may perhaps have been a dream when he started in the sport.

How is James Vowles doing as the Williams team boss?

Since becoming the Williams boss, James Vowles has faced several challenges in what is a very senior position in F1. Being a backmarker team, Williams has a lot of limitations and Vowles needs to move mountains to make them competitive.

From a financial standpoint, the Grove outfit lacks a lot of resources relative to other teams. Still, Vowles managed to maximize the team’s current capabilities and ensure that the team progresses forward. This resulted in Williams finishing 7th in the 2023 standings with 28 points, which was a huge result.

Moving forward, Vowles aims to make the team a podium contender sooner rather than later. This may realistically happen by 2026 if Williams carries its current trajectory. However, the lack of infrastructure of the team may limit its progress beyond that to reviving its glory days from the 80s and 90s.

From a personal perspective, Vowles may switch teams after gaining some decent experience at the Grove team. While he is fully invested in making Williams progress, team bosses often switch just like drivers. So, a capable manager like Vowles may look for an opportunity at a top team if possible in the future.