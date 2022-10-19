2022 United States GP: Everything you need to know about COTA Circuit ahead of 2022 United States Grand Prix

Formula 1 is set to return for the 19th round of racing at the United States GP and here is all you need to know about the event.

With the sport’s rising popularity in the US, the United States GP produces a thrilling weekend every time.

In 2021, about 400,000 fans flocked over the track to witness the drivers race around the 20 turns of the Circuit of the Americas.

Howdy, ya’ll know what time it is? 👀 It’s time for the return of the 2022 United States Grand Prix, and our favourite Aussie cowboy, @danielricciardo 🤠#USGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/Ia2H0MSOs5 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 17, 2022

The 2021 US GP became F1’s best-attended event in its history. The track has signed a contract with the sport to stay on the calendar till 2026.

United States GP: Laps and Circuit length

The track in Austin is 3.427-mile in length and features 56 laps with 20 turns. It is one of the most challenging tracks in the F1 calendar.

The track’s layout presents the drivers with a high point on the apex of the opening corner.

Where it all started for Seb… A 19-year-old Vettel impressed on his debut at the #USGP 💪#F1 pic.twitter.com/z05j04mOb0 — Formula 1 (@F1) October 18, 2022

The track is made of 11 left and 9 right turns. It is one of the five tracks on the calendar that feature a counterclockwise run. The other 4 tracks are Singap0re, Korea, Abu Dhabi and Brazil.

The COTA circuit is one of the hilliest tracks with the difference between the highest and the lowest point being 30.9 metres.

Past winners of the US GP

The race at the COTA circuit was first held in 2012 and most of the races have been won by Lewis Hamilton. The 7-time world champion has won 5 GPs at the COTA circuit.

Recently, the Briton broke Michael Schumacher’s record of most US Grand Prix wins. In 2019, Hamilton also became the first driver to claim the championship title at the US Grand Prix.

Ferrari holds the record of being the most successful constructor at the COTA circuit with 9 wins in its bag.

Going into the 2022 season, Hamilton has the chance to equal Ayrton Senna’s record of five poles at the track. Senna took a total of 5 poles at the event and has held the record for most poles at the US Grand Prix.

