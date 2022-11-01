An imminent F1 exit stares at Mick Schumacher after 35-year-old Nico Hulkenberg inches closer to securing Haas seat

Mick Schumacher’s F1 future seems uncertain after Aston Martin signs Stoffel Vandoorne as their 2023 reserve driver. Vandoorne is considered by many as a replacement for Haas-bound Nico Hulkenberg.

Mick’s future in F1 has been in the news since F1 resumed after the summer break. The German’s contract is set to end at the end of the 2022 season. And as of now, both parties have not reached any agreements over a possible extension.

Haas Team Principal, Guenther Steiner has stated that Schumacher’s performances have not warranted an extension yet. And with Aston Martin’s latest announcement, maybe the “Schumacher” name’s future in the sport has already been decided.

Nico Hulkenberg could replace Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher has not impressed many with his 2 year-stint at Haas. In his 41 race starts so far, he has only scored 12 points. This made many, including Guenther Steiner, criticised the frequent crashes by the 23-year-old costing the team a fortune in expenses.

Steiner claimed that points were the deciding factor in retaining Mick. He also stated that Haas will be deciding who occupies the 2023 seat alongside Kevin Magnussen after the Mexican GP weekend.

Steiner has meanwhile flirted with the idea of bringing in Nico Hulkenberg to replace Mick. He claims Nico’s experience was a factor to consider him, stating it’s “50-50” between Schumacher and Hulkenberg.

Steiner was reportedly “impressed at the relentlessness of Hulkenberg’s phone calls.” Talks might have continued between Hulkenberg and Haas, But he claimed that there is no rush to make a decision

Aston Martin sign Stoffel Vandoorne as a Reserve driver

Nico Hulkenberg has been working with Aston Martin as their Reserve driver. He substituted for Sebastian Vettel in the opening two races of the 2022 season after the 4-time World Champion contacted Covid-19.

But Aston Martin recently announced that 2021-2022 Formula E championship winner Stoffel Vandoorne will be their reserve driver for the 2023 season.

Vandoorne won the 2015 GP2 title and raced for McLaren for the 2017 and 2018 seasons. He will race for the DS Penske team in the 2022/2023 Formula E season and share the reserve driver role along with 2022 F2 champion Felipe Drugovich.

This raised speculations that Aston Martin signed Vandoorne as a replacement for Hulkenberg who is most likely headed to Haas. This means Mick Schumacher’s time with Haas will be coming to a close with the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Hulkenberg will resume a full-time driver status after 3 seasons since his last stint with Renault in 2019. This would be a challenge for the 35-year-old to adapt to. It would also mean Mick will have to spend a season on the sideline with no vacant seat in F1.

Williams recently confirmed Logan Sargent as their 2023 driver pending Super License requirements. If this plan does not work out, Mick might have a chance to race for Williams. But this again seems unlikely with Sargeant currently 3rd in the championship.

