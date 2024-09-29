“Nobody Stood Up for Ricciardo”: F1 Journo Reveals How Helmut Marko Got Rid of Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo lost out on his F1 seat to Liam Lawson with six races left in the 2024 season. Many felt his sacking was unjustified, and poorly handled with renowned journalist Scott Mitchell Malm suggesting the same.

On the recent episode of The Race F1 podcast, Mitchell Malm explained how no one at Red Bull or RB backed Ricciardo. He recalled Helmut Marko repeatedly talking about Ricciardo’s seat being ‘up for grabs’ without showing an ounce of support to the Honey Badger.

“It’s pretty clear that Marko was talking to some people,” he said. “Indicating what he would like to happen — which was Ricciardo out and Lawson in.”

BREAKING: Daniel Ricciardo to leave RB, the team have announced#F1 pic.twitter.com/dWK02446hM — Formula 1 (@F1) September 26, 2024

“Nobody really stood up for Ricciardo in that leadership,” Mitchell Malm added. He then blasted Marko and the Red Bull top brass for openly putting Ricciardo under pressure by suggesting that Lawson was an option to replace the Perth-born driver for weeks.

Unlike Marko, other team bosses would have simply reiterated the fact that Ricciardo was their driver, regardless of what was happening internally. Consequently, what the Ricciardo fans saw in Singapore was not the Honey Badger they had gotten used to over the last 13 years.

Emotional Ricciardo bid farewell to F1 in Singapore

Ricciardo, after the Singapore GP ended last weekend, sat down in his car for longer than usual. He admitted that he was ‘soaking up’ the moment because he didn’t know whether he would get to step into an F1 car again.

Just days later, RB (Red Bull’s sister team) announced Ricciardo’s departure and Lawson’s signing. However, it turned out that Ricciardo already knew he would be sacked before the race at the Marina Bay Circuit began.

The 35-year-old soon put up an Instagram post, discussing his love for F1 and how grateful he was to those who supported him over the years. He will certainly be a missed figure in the sport as he is one of the most beloved personalities in the paddock.