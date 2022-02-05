F1

“I couldn’t do anything to help him, and that felt horrible”- Erik Comas speaks about the death of Ayrton Senna at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix

"I couldn't do anything to help him, and that felt horrible"- Erik Comas speaks about the death of Ayrton Senna at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
“Jayson Tatum, you might as well wear a coach’s polo since you’ve only got 5 points!”: Celtics All-Star dropped 19 points in a quarter after Pistons assistant coach heckled him
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I couldn't do anything to help him, and that felt horrible"- Erik Comas speaks about the death of Ayrton Senna at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix
“I couldn’t do anything to help him, and that felt horrible”- Erik Comas speaks about the death of Ayrton Senna at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix

Erik Comas was the last driver to see Ayrton Senna after his crash at the…