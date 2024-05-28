Not McLaren or Ferrari, Charles Leclerc Releasing Songs Theorized to Be Max Verstappen’s Achilles’ Heel

Formula 1 has never been a stranger to conspiracy theories. And with Red Bull and Max Verstappen looking vulnerable for the first time in the ground-effects era of the sport, fans have gone through the archives to propose the latest F1 conspiracy theory. This time it involves Charles Leclerc and his love for the Piano.

As it turns out, Leclerc made an ominous prediction about Verstappen’s struggles this year, during the 2023 season. The Monegasque released three Singles in 2023, named after the Grands Prix he wrote/recorded them at – AUS23 (1:1), MIA23 (1:2) and MON23 (1:3).

Babe wake up, new F1 conspiracy theory just dropped pic.twitter.com/UvhorWJLfU — Dan – EngineMode11 (@EngineMode11) May 28, 2024

In 2024, Max Verstappen has already lost these three races. He retired on lap 3 of the Australian GP, after mechanical issues, leading to Carlos Sainz winning his third career Grand Prix.

At the 2024 Miami GP, Lando Norris’ revised MCL38 powered him to his first F1 win, seven seconds ahead of Verstappen. Meanwhile, last weekend’s Monaco GP saw Charles Leclerc win his home race for the first time, with Max Verstappen struggling in his RB20 for mechanical grip on the narrow, twisty, and bumpy streets of Monte Carlo.

While it may be all fun and games for the F1 community on social media, the concerns are serious for Red Bull. The season has changed shape since the Miami GP with Max Verstappen’s title defence now in some serious doubts.

Charles Leclerc could pose a realistic championship threat to Max Verstappen

McLaren and Ferrari have both slashed the gap to Red Bull from last year. This time around, the top three look evenly matched with Red Bull having a slight advantage in terms of out-and-out pace.

That being said, the Monaco GP has exposed the RB20’s limitations. The car struggles for grip in low-speed corners as well as on bumpy tarmac and kerbs. On the other hand, McLaren, who were also a team with a significant low-speed disadvantage, have seemingly bolstered its low and medium-speed performances with the Miami GP upgrades.

Furthermore, even Ferrari have thrown themselves into the mix. After the Monaco GP, the iconic Italian team sits only 24 points away from Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship.

Moreover, Leclerc himself has marked himself out to be Verstappen’s championship rival. With Red Bull’s struggles, the entire championship battle could depend on a developmental race between the three top teams.

Track characteristics are also going to play a crucial role in determining how much of an advantage Red Bull can maintain against their rivals. Hence, with the upcoming Canadian GP being similar to the Monaco GP in terms of tarmac and kerbs, Max Verstappen has already written his chances off.