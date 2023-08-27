Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz Blamed as Lance Stroll Confesses to Truth Behind F1 to Tennis Move

Lance Stroll has responded to the surprising speculations of him wanting to switch from F1 to tennis. F1 expert David Croft had first raised doubts about the Canadian’s future and claimed that he did not enjoy racing. Soon after, Business F1 also put out a report, where they stated that the 24-year-old was only competing in the sport because of his father, Lawrence Stroll, owns the Aston Martin team. Hence, with speculations rising about his future, Lance has now explained how he is not ready to go up against either Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz.

Both Djokovic and Alcaraz are two of the greatest men’s singles players that are currently competing. The Serbian has already more than proven himself as he has won a record 23 Grand Slam titles. On the other hand, Alcaraz is a rising star, who has already won two majors at the age of just 20.

Lance Stroll is not ready to go up against Novak Djokovic or Carlos Alcaraz

During the Dutch Grand Prix weekend, the interviewers asked Lance Stroll to explain how good he is at tennis. “Yeah pretty good but I don’t know if I’m ready to go up against [Carlos] Alcaraz and [Novak] Djokovic just yet,” explained the Canadian (as quoted by talksport.com).

The 24-year-old then directly responded to David Croft’s speculations when asked if he was thinking about a future outside of F1. “I don’t know, it was like Crofty or something that came up with that? He was having a few beers on the couch, thinking about my tennis game. I don’t know, better ask him. That was an odd one. I don’t know where he came up with that one. Very creative“, replied Stroll.

Stroll then made it clear that he will surely stay in F1 next season and wants to race for as long as possible. Meanwhile, as the speculations surrounding Stroll’s future continue, veteran journalist Matt Bishop drew an interesting similarity between the Aston Martin driver and Alcaraz.

Bishop believes Stroll and Alcaraz look alike

Ahead of the Wimbledon 2023 final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, Matt Bishop uploaded a video of the Spaniard playing his Round of 16 encounter against Matteo Berrettini. In his post’s caption, Bishop asked his followers to watch the clip until the end and note how Alcaraz “looks uncannily like” Lance Stroll.

As for the men’s singles final at the All England Club, Alcaraz beat Djokovic in five sets to win his second Grand Slam. Previously, the young Spaniard had won the US Open last year, a title he will look to defend in the coming few weeks.