The tin foil hatters have forever held their own when taking people on for speaking against their conspiracy theories. As it turns out, Lewis Hamilton is also one of them, with teammate George Russell revealing certain beliefs the seven-time World Champion has.

Answering a question about who is the most likely driver to believe in conspiracy theories, Russell had little hesitation when taking Hamilton’s name. To strengthen his argument, Russell even revealed that he and Hamilton had discussed whether the moon landing was real or not.

“Lewis [Hamilton] definitely. I mean, we’ve had a conversation about if the moon landing really happened.”

Pushing the boundaries in whichever field he can, Hamilton is also a man of science. Contrary to his gullibility when it comes to conspiracy theories, the Briton runs a program to fund STEM research. Additionally, his Mission 44 program also aims at paving a path for those looking to make a career in the field.

However, the moon landing debate continues to hold his fancy. Every chance he gets, Hamilton makes sure to bring the topic up so he can get an expert opinion on the matter.

Lewis Hamilton not ready to let go of the moon landing debate

Fixating on the topic, Hamilton once got the opportunity to ask for clarification from the highest authority on the matter. Visiting NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston in 2019, the now 39-year-old asked an astronaut whether the original moon landing was manufactured.

With the astronaut insisting that the whole landing would be harder to fake, Hamilton had his answer. But, it did not satiate his curiosity. Almost four years after the NASA visit, Hamilton crossed paths with another expert.

In 2023, Hamilton revealed that Elon Musk often visited his dinner parties. During one such party, the British driver asked the tech billionaire about the first-ever moon landing. Hamilton revealed his questions: “Did we land on the moon?” Where are we going next?” to the founder and owner of Space X.

A curious mind away from F1, whether Hamilton will ever have his question truly answered, remains unknown.