Novak Djokovic Gives George Russell the Perfect Hack to Know When His GF Is Mad at Him

George Russell was the latest sporting celebrity to attend Wimbledon, just as he has regularly done in recent years. However, this time around, Russell got some crucial relationship tips from the legend Novak Djokovic himself. As the Mercedes driver and his girlfriend Carmen Mundt were having a fun interaction with the seven-time Wimbledon champion, Djokovic inadvertently gave Russell a hack to figure out when his girlfriend is mad at him.

As seen in a video, the Serbian was chatting with Russell and Mundt about how good their Spanish was, after one of his post-match interviews. There, Djokovic asked Mundt, who is a Spaniard herself, whether her boyfriend is learning Spanish well or not.

george: “we were impressed with your spanish.”

novak: “how’s his [spanish] doing?”

carmen: “badly. speak to him let’s see how it works.”

george: “NO NO… if you speak to me in spanish that would embarrass me.” pic.twitter.com/c4GQSnnoDW — simal⁶³ | GR WIN! (@russelldocs) July 11, 2024

Mundt replied, “Badly. Speak to him. Let’s see how it works.” Even Russell admitted that he would feel embarrassed to converse in Spanish.

On this, Djokovic asked Mundt, “If you speak to him in Spanish, it means you’re upset or not?”. Mundt confirmed that this is often the case, which inadvertently gave Russell this clue for the future – if his girlfriend speaks to him in Spanish, it most likely means that she is mad at him.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion has been married for a decade now. Thus, he certainly would know a thing or two about how to figure out if his partner is angry. Perhaps Djokovic’s wisdom will come in handy for Russell as well.

Apart from this fun interaction, Russell and Mundt seemed to have enjoyed their visit to Wimbledon this year too. However, they were not the only F1 couple who attended the Grand Slam in London.

Pierre Gasly and Kika Gomes were also at Wimbledon

Being one of the most prestigious sporting events and one of the most anticipated Grand Slams in tennis, Wimbledon attracts the best athletes from the sporting world. F1 stars have also started to regularly attend the grass-court Grand Slam every year, and Pierre Gasly and his girlfriend Francisca Kika Gomes made their maiden visit to Wimbledon last year.

This year too, Gasly and Gomes were present at Wimbledon, as the tournament was into the quarter-finals round. The Frenchman met defending champion Carlos Alcaraz who has confirmed his place in the semi-finals of the Grand Slam once again.

Alcaraz had beaten Djokovic last year in a thrilling five-setter final to clinch his maiden Wimbledon title and his second Grand Slam title overall. This year too, the Spanish sensation seems to be the toughest challenger for Djokovic, who has not won either of the two other Grand Slams so far in 2024.