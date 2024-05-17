Carmen Mundt Feels Like Home After Moving to Monaco With Boyfriend George Russell

George Russell’s girlfriend Carmen Mundt recently moved to Monaco to live with the Mercedes driver. On Instagram, she interacted with her followers on an ‘Ask me anything‘ thread on her story, and when one fan asked her about her relocation, her answer was very positive.

The fan asked Mundt how she enjoys living in Monaco, to which the 26-year-old wrote,

“I’m great. Life in Monaco is lovely. Much more similar lifestyle to the south of Spain.”

Earlier this year, Mundt revealed that she would be moving in with her boyfriend in the Principality, which has been a haven for F1 drivers for several decades. Due to negligible tax implications, the luxurious lifestyle, and good weather, stars like Russell feel happy there. As it turns out, she too, is enjoying the Monaco lifestyle.

Born in Spain, Mundt was residing there until she was 18 years old. She relocated to London, motivated by her academic pursuits, and graduated from the University of Westminster in 2021, with a degree in Business Management and Finance. She had been working at an Investment Fund in London post her graduation.

Does Carmen Mundt miss London?

Mundt hails from Spain, but spent almost an entire decade in London, which became her second home. One follower (on her story) asked her whether she preferred London or Monaco. Mundt’s reply shed some light on her experiences in the UK.

“They couldn’t be more different. I love them both equally. I’m grateful to have lived in London for the past 8 years. I grew and learnt a huge amount. It’s for sure a tough city at times. Monaco has brought me peace and a different perspective on life.”

George Russell, too, echoes the sentiments of his girlfriend. He shifted to Monaco full-time in 2023 and admitted to being the happiest he has ever been in his life. Mundt wrapped up work and life in the UK and waited for a few months before she could move in with Russel, and so far, the Principality seems to be treating the couple well.

Russell will return to Monte Carlo next weekend, this time to race in the streets for the 81st running of the Monaco Grand Prix.